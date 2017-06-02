Jennifer Lawrence to appear at July gala in Louisville

If you were wondering if the Frazier History Museum’s “Hunger Games” exhibit might lure series star Jennifer Lawrence back home to Louisville, the answer is yes.
Katniss Everdeen herself will be at the museum July 14 for a gala to benefit the Jennifer Lawrence Foundation, which supports organizations that “fulfill children’s vital needs and drive arts awareness and participation.” In addition to Lawrence, the event will feature other actors from the “Hunger Games” series as well as director Francis Lawrence, who helmed the last three films in the series.
The Power of One Gala will include a cocktail party, viewing of the “Hunger Games” exhibit, a dinner and entertainment from groups including Louisville’s own Linkin Bridge. Hors d’oeuvres by Dean Corbett and other Louisville chefs and cocktails by Michter’s will be served. There is also an after party and rooftop celebration that will go until midnight.
If this all sounds like fun, open your checkbook (and check your balance) as tickets start at $1,000 for the gala and $500 for the after party. You must be 21 or older to attend.
“The Hunger Games: The Exhibition,” features costumes and set pieces from the film series. Louisville is the fourth city in the world to host the exhibition, which runs through Sept. 10.
