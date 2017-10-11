How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral
Fooji has worked with Thor, Beauty and the Beast, Ellen, Live with Kelly and Ryan and more to generate buzz and get their hashtags trending on Twitter by giving away cool stuff that's delivered right away.
jpatton1@herald-leader.com
More Videos
1:18
How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral
2:27
Logan Lucky trailer
1:58
Movie written by UK student filmed in town
1:58
UK student writes and directs movie filmed in Lexington
2:31
New Wonder Woman trailer
2:05
Actor Kris Kristofferson at Kentucky Theatre
2:09
Oscar statues were once painted plaster and other little known Academy Award facts
1:39
Film composer AJ Hochhalter
2:12
Without Epps and Akhator, UK women's basketball will have to use depth, versatility
1:42
Meet UK Hoops' new vocal leader
0:48
Stephen Johnson: Stuff is in the works for Lynn Bowden
0:46
It’s all about full potential for UK football's Drake Jackson
Trying to reverse a family curse, brothers Jimmy (Channing Tatum) and Clyde Logan (Adam Driver) set out to execute an elaborate robbery during the legendary Coca-Cola 600 race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.