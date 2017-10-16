Ashley Judd receiving award for speaking out against Weinstein

Actor and activist Ashley Judd is being honored by the Women’s Media Center for her role in making sexual harassment allegations against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein public.
Judd will receive the Speaking Truth to Power Award at the Women’s Media Awards on Oct. 26 in New York, where other honorees will include fellow actor and activist Jane Fonda; journalists Maria Hinojosa, April Ryan and María Elena Salinas; and media and marketing executive Gail Tifford.
When The New York Times published a bombshell story Oct. 5 about allegations of sexual harassment against Weinstein, the powerful executive at The Weinstein Co. and previously Miramax, Judd was the first person quoted, recounting a meeting with Weinstein in a hotel room in the late 1990s. Since then, dozens of women have come forward, many with stories similar to Judd’s, and Weinstein has been fired from The Weinstein Co. and expelled from the Motion Picture Academy of Arts and Sciences, as fallout from the scandal grows.
“It's crucial to call out those like Harvey Weinstein who misuse big power, and also to reward those who risk what small power they have by telling the truth,” said Gloria Steinem, co-founder of the Women’s Media Center. “I would like to pay tribute to my friend Ashley Judd, who travels the world encouraging women and girls to tell the truth about being prostituted and sex trafficked, and who now has led global truth-telling in the most powerful way — by example.”
The Women’s Media Center was founded by Steinem, Fonda and writer and activist Robin Morgan in 2005 with a goal of making women more visible and influential in media.
