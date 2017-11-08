In the wake of the Weinstein scandal, what is Ashley Judd coming to say at UK?

Actress, activist and basketball fan Ashley Judd is returning to her alma mater next month to speak as part of a lecture series at the University of Kentucky College of Social Work.

Judd’s Dec. 1 speech, “From Kentucky to Kenya and Everywhere in Between,” is part of the Irma Rosenstein Lecture Series at the College of Social Work and the College of Arts & Sciences. The Singletary Center event is free, but tickets are required.

Judd is one of Kentucky’s most famous exports, starring in movies such as “Ruby in Paradise,” “Heat” and the “Divergent” series. Most recently, she has starred in the critically acclaimed Epix series “Berlin Station.” She has also become an international activist on issues such as AIDS, global sex trafficking and child abuse prevention. In 2010, she received a master’s degree in public administration from Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government.

Most recently, Judd became one of the first actresses to publicly accuse film producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment. That New York Times story led to at least 30 more accusations from women across the globe, as well as sexual harassment allegations against numerous other people in media. Weinstein was fired from his job and is now under criminal investigation in New York, Los Angeles and London.

Judd lives in Tennessee near her sister and mother, Wynonna and Naomi Judd, but returns often to UK to cheer on the men’s basketball team. Incidentally, the Wildcats take on Harvard on Dec. 2, the day after her speech.