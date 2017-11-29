‘Novitiate’ is a mesmerizing tale about mind control

If you could imagine the boot camp bullying of “Full Metal Jacket” reworked into a stern convent training Catholic girls to enter the cloister in 1964 Tennessee, you might come close to the premise of this debut film from director Margaret Betts.
“Novitiate” is challenging, uncomfortable, violent, simple in its message about transformative mind control imposed on youth, superbly acted and technically flawless. The key difference is that Stanley Kubrick’s film was a war story, while this is a romance focused on women drawn to be “brides of Christ,” a story of agony and ecstasy.
The leading role of Sister Cathleen goes to Margaret Qualley, the 22-year-old daughter of Andie McDowell. “People never understand why I want to give it all away to God,” Cathleen says at the opening. Her agnostic single mother (terrifically played by Julianne Nicholson) is deeply bewildered, never grasping how the violent collapse of her marriage a decade earlier turned her daughter away from human longings.
Joining the religious community of the Sisters of Blessed Rose, Cathleen enters a world apart. A conservative order, it holds members to long periods of enforced silence, public confession of personal shortcomings, and even encourages the medieval practice of lashing.
The hardhearted Reverend Mother (Melissa Leo in thrilling form) ignores the fact that most of these doctrines are being rejected by the progressive revisions of the Second Vatican Council. She fears that the new directions will lower the status of nuns in the church and effectively annul her spiritual marriage to God.
Her powerful control of her sisters becomes cruel to the point of sadism. Watching a process through which souls were broken in order to be saved, the film is a righteous howl of moral frustration. While the novices talk about their love for films of religion-themed uplift, including Audrey Hepburn in “The Nun’s Story,” this is light-years apart from that.
Movie review
‘Novitiate’
☆☆☆☆
Rated R for language, some sexuality and nudity. 1:56. AMC Classic.
