Woody Harrelson and Frances McDormand star in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”
Woody Harrelson and Frances McDormand star in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” Fox Searchlight Pictures
Woody Harrelson and Frances McDormand star in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” Fox Searchlight Pictures

Movie News & Reviews

Frances McDormand is a wonder in ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’

By Moira Macdonald

The Seattle Times

November 30, 2017 11:15 AM

Frances McDormand, in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” is like kindling waiting for a flame. Every muscle in her face seems to be slowly tightening, one by one. She plays Mildred Hayes, a no-nonsense woman (she dresses, every day, in a navy blue jumpsuit; the sort worn by plumbers or mechanics) who’s out for revenge. “I’m Angela Hayes’ mother,” she says, in a voice so low you could jump over it. Seven months ago, her daughter was raped and murdered by an unknown assailant; Mildred, frozen in clenched-jaw heartbreak, needs to know who to blame.

We soon learn of her strategy to reach this end: She rents three billboards on a rural road leading to her Missouri town, and on them taunts the town’s chief of police, Willoughby (Woody Harrelson), for not solving the case. A laconic but good-hearted fellow, Willoughby tries to reason with Mildred; no dice. “Looks like we got a war on our hands,” he drawls. Because this is a Martin McDonagh movie, mayhem ensues — of the violent, foul-mouthed and darkly comic variety.

But in between the sometimes over-the-top action, a quiet actors’ movie unfolds, if you listen for it. Sam Rockwell, as hot-tempered cop Dixon, creates a symphony of blustery jerkiness (and, miraculously, makes you feel a bit for the guy); John Hawkes, in a couple of brief scenes, tells you everything you need to know about Mildred’s ex-husband. (That anger didn’t begin with Angela’s death.)

Harrelson, in one of his gentlest performances, finds a touching chemistry with McDormand. He understands her, even as he’s being driven mad by her. And McDormand, carrying the movie on blue-denimed shoulders, is a wonder. Every now and then, she lets us see the tiniest crack in Mildred’s anger, through which something flickering shines through. Asked if she’s given up hope, she replies, in a voice that seems too tiny to be coming out of this formidable woman, “I been trying not.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Movie review

‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’

Rated R for violence, language throughout, and some sexual references. 1:55. Fayette, Hamburg, Kentucky.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

    Fooji has worked with Thor, Beauty and the Beast, Ellen, Live with Kelly and Ryan and more to generate buzz and get their hashtags trending on Twitter by giving away cool stuff that's delivered right away.

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral 1:18

How a Lexington-based business makes movies go viral
Logan Lucky trailer 2:27

Logan Lucky trailer
Movie written by UK student filmed in town 1:58

Movie written by UK student filmed in town

View More Video