John Hughes meets Indiana Jones in the fun romp ‘Jumanji’

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” isn’t a remake of the 1995 Robin Williams board game adventure film. This is more of spiritual sequel or reimagining.
Jumanji is no longer a board game where a roll of the dice can unleash a supernatural jungle explosion at home. This time, Jumanji is an old video game console and cartridge dusted off by a motley crew of high-schoolers stuck with detention one afternoon. The breakfast club fires it up, selecting their avatars. Neurotic nerd Spencer (Alex Wolff) chooses Dr. Smolder Bravestone, hulking jock Fridge (Ser’Darius Blain) picks zoologist Moose Finbar, weirdo smartypants Martha (Morgan Turner) is Ruby Roundhouse, while the selfie-obsessed Bethany (Madison Iseman) goes for the “curvy cartographer” Professor Shelly Oberon.
In a gust of dust, the teens are transported into the video game world of Jumanji and into their physical game forms — Spencer inhabits the muscle-bound body of Dwayne Johnson, Fridge becomes the diminutive Kevin Hart, Martha gets a Lara Croft-style wardrobe modeled by Karen Gillan, while Bethany turns into Jack Black, a transformation that’s strangely intriguing for her.
This is a one-joke movie, relying on physical stereotypes and the subversion of those stereotypes, but thanks to impeccable casting and fun performances, that joke is executed well. Black is terrific as the annoying, self-obsessed teen hottie, and Johnson has always had a knack for playing against type. He gives Spencer a sense of self-effacing insecurity despite his gargantuan biceps.
Once inside the game, it’s a standard quest: The group has to replace a gem that’s been stolen from a statue. That will break the curse perpetuated by Bravestone’s former partner, Van Pelt (Bobby Cannavale), who has stolen the jewel and become greedy with the power to rule all creatures of the jungle. Cannavale pitches his performance as all hoarse whispers, his skin crawling with scorpions and centipedes.
The video game device offers a few wrinkles the crew has to contend with, and the camera often zooms out to show us a saga map, detailing where they have to go. But mostly, there’s a lot of running, jumping, yelling and falling. It all becomes increasingly muddy, especially during a wild climax involving a motorcycle ride up a mountain.
“Jumanji” relies on the star personas of Johnson, Hart, Black and Gillan for its humor. It’s as if a John Hughes movie were suddenly dropped into an Indiana Jones film. Thanks to these actors, that combination works.
Movie review
‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’
☆☆☆
Rated PG-13 for adventure action, suggestive content and some language. 1:59. Fayette, Frankfort, Georgetown, Hamburg, Nicholasville, Richmond, Winchester.
