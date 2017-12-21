Matt Damon’s bland acting hurts ‘Downsizing’

Director Alexander Payne’s “Downsizing” is a muddled mess of ideas that might have made more of an impact if Matt Damon’s performance weren’t so painfully bland.
The downsizing here has nothing to do with the layoff of employees. Instead, it’s literal. A Norwegian scientist has discovered a way to shrink a person who is 6 feet tall to 5 inches. A world of Lilliputian-sized people would put less strain on the ecology and be a financial boon, because houses, cars and food would all be so small, a person’s wealth would explode to gargantuan size.
After a life of mediocrity, Paul (Damon) and Audrey (Kristen Wiig) Safranek decide to spend the money to be downsized. Things don’t go as planned, and Paul finds himself living a miserable existence in the tiny world. It gets worse when he meets Ngoc Lan Tran (Hong Chau), a Vietnamese dissident who was shrunk against her will as punishment for her protests. Now she cleans up after the rich and famous.
It’s the off-target way Payne presents Ngoc that provides the film’s most brutally bad moments. Instead of making her the focal point of the idea that size doesn’t matter, the director has Chau deliver her lines in such a mechanical manner that her range of emotions go from annoyingly angry to obnoxiously irritating.
Never miss a local story.
The only person who looks to be enjoying the process is Christoph Waltz, who plays Damon’s noisy neighbor. He’s loving the small life and has even found a way to make it work financially for him.
Payne’s main theme is there will be haves and have-nots no matter what size the population. Chau’s character should have been the spokesperson for a small community that has been reduced to struggling to find food. Even that world is so poorly presented that the movie shows a darkness that isn’t part of the story.
“Downsizing” needed a smarter and lighter touch to make it a rich satire. But that doesn’t happen. What should have been the next big movie for Payne, who directed “Election” and “Sideways,” ends up being a project with little to say.
Movie review
‘Downsizing’
☆
Rated R for language including sexual references, some graphic nudity and drug use. 2:15. AMC Classic, Fayette, Hamburg, Nicholasville, Richmond, Winchester.
Comments