Even Hugh Jackman’s talents can’t save ‘The Greatest Showman’

There’s idiotic, and there’s magnificent, but “The Greatest Showman” is magnificently idiotic. The temptation is to cover your face and watch it through your fingers, because it’s so earnest and embarrassing and misguided — and yet it’s well-made.
This modern musical tells the story of Phineas Taylor Barnum, the 19th-century impresario, except that it doesn’t really tell Barnum’s story. Rather, it appropriates his name for a pop-culture sermon on inclusion that lets us know that 500-pound men and bearded ladies are not just valid citizens but “glorious.” This reaches its climax in an overblown anthem, in which the bearded lady (Keala Settle) leads a squad of circus oddities in proclaiming, “I’m not scared to be seen/I make no apologies/This is me!”
And, of course, the circus audience goes wild. They love it. They were expecting another evening of elephants, lions and trapeze artists. Instead, they get to witness a really bad song and dance number from a future century, guaranteed to make them feel relieved to be living in the 1800s. The songs were written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and most of them sound like the product of self-esteem parenting run amok.
Michelle Williams plays Barnum’s wife, Charity, a woman of means who marries Barnum (Hugh Jackman) when he has nothing. The role is an interesting test for Williams. The script gives her nothing to play but happiness and devotion, yet Williams expands and fills the emptiness, so that we believe in Charity’s intelligence and probity, and in her estimation of her husband as a grand fellow.
There are only two musical numbers worth sitting through. The first is “Never Enough,” featuring the vocal pyrotechnics of Loren Allred, dubbing for the Swedish actress Rebecca Ferguson. The second is “Rewrite the Stars,” sung by Zac Efron and Zendaya. Zendaya plays a trapeze artist, so the two sing about the challenges they face as an interracial couple in the 19th century as she flies around the room.
But Jackman is the one to watch. Jackman is so good at selling this material that he ends up making its weakness stand out in sharper relief. . “The Greatest Showman” is the rare case of a movie that is wretched without being for one moment obnoxious.
Movie review
‘The Greatest Showman’
☆☆
Rated PG for thematic elements including a brawl. 1:45. AMC Classic, Fayette, Frankfort, Georgetown, Hamburg, Nicholasville, Richmond, Winchester.
