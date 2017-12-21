‘Pitch Perfect 3’ takes strange but fun tonal shift

When the a cappella-themed comedy “Pitch Perfect” debuted in 2012, its success proved audiences were hungry for its raucous yet feminine humor. The inventive musical numbers didn’t hurt, either.
With “Pitch Perfect 2,” the franchise went bigger and broader, to mixed results.
Now we have “Pitch Perfect 3,” which jettisons the body humor for action-adventure, and it leans far into the weird.
The film, directed by Trish Sie, follows the Bellas (formerly of Barden University) as they struggle with life after college. No longer able to perform regularly with their best friends, they’re creatively stymied and nostalgic for their collegiate prime. For one last hurrah, they decide to hop on a USO tour of Europe.
On the tour, sponsored by DJ Khaled (playing himself), four groups will compete to open for him on the last night. The Bellas are feeling insecure when they check out their competition, who all play instruments. They find their rivals in the all-girl rock group Evermoist, headed up by the smarmy Calamity (Ruby Rose).
And yet, a competition isn’t enough for this movie. Adding to the drama are some daddy issues. Fat Amy’s (Rebel Wilson) long-lost father (John Lithgow) turns up with nefarious ulterior motives, and the girls have to put their special skills to work to thwart him. It’s probably the only spy movie that will feature a choreographed performance of Britney Spears’ “Toxic” deployed as a diversion tactic.
The script is dense with jokes, especially one-liners and visual gags. Lilly (Hana Mae Lee) gets a few of these kooky moments, but the story lines feel thin for everyone not named Rebel Wilson. The film is a showcase for her brazen and silly brand of humor, and she even gets some wild fight scenes, as she battles her father’s henchmen aboard a yacht.
This is a film about female friendship and its persistence. And that harmonies can be deployed to … fight criminals? The tendency to squeeze a cappella into as many incongruous vessels as possible is one of the unfortunate habits of this franchise, because it’s fun enough without all the pyro. “Pitch Perfect 3” is so breezy it’s weightless, but it manages to deliver just enough of the goods.
Movie review
‘Pitch Perfect 3’
☆☆☆
Rated PG-13 for crude and sexual content, language and some action. 1:33. AMC Classic, Fayette, Frankfort, Georgetown, Hamburg, Nicholasville, Richmond, Winchester.
