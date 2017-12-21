Torturous ‘Father Figures’ will offend nearly everyone

“Father Figures” is a movie, but it would be more accurate to describe it as a two-hour hostage situation, with torture involving offensive and unfunny “comedy.”
The protagonists are brothers, Peter (Ed Helms) and Kyle (Owen Wilson), who are twins. Sure. Peter is a divorced doctor, with a kid who hates him, and a personal life that consists predominantly of “Law & Order: SVU” reruns. He’s envious of Kyle, a beach bum who’s made millions licensing his likeness to a barbecue sauce company.
At the wedding of their mother, Helen (Glenn Close), Peter, unhappy with the banality of his cushy upper-middle class life, self-soothes with an episode of “SVU” when he becomes convinced one of the actors is their long-lost father. He’s not, but it triggers a round of questioning about his parentage, which sets the brothers on a cross-country road trip.
First, they head to Miami to find football star Terry Bradshaw, the name Helen initially throws out. But it soon becomes a wild-goose chase up the Eastern seaboard, dubbed “Operation Who’s Your Daddy,” as the bros dig up Helen’s exes.
Lawrence Sher makes his directorial debut with the film, which is about as captivating as a flaccid noodle. Awkward bits of brotherly rivalry or ribaldry go on for far too long, and all of the energy is strangely subdued and muted.
But the true offense comes from the blinkered and tone-deaf script. That it’s not funny and makes no sense would be bad enough, but there’s a virulent strain of sexism, too. Every woman the brothers encounter is evaluated for her sexual potential and nothing else. Their mother is reduced to a running joke that involves the exes repeatedly describing her sexual skills.
There’s an sub-genre of films now in which Helms is the vessel for expressing a collective white male anxiety about masculinity, but played for laughs. Those stories deserve to be told, but not at the expense of others. “Father Figures,” laced with a cutesy, insidious streak of sexism, homophobia and racism, makes for a bromantic comedy that illustrates how exclusion will be Hollywood’s downfall.
Movie review
‘Father Figures’
☆
Rated R for language and sexual references throughout. 1:53. AMC Classic, Fayette, Frankfort, Georgetown, Hamburg, Nicholasville, Richmond, Winchester.
