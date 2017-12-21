‘Darkest Hour’ an illuminating look at Churchill’s leadership

Joe Wright’s “Darkest Hour” is about the man behind the evacuation of 300,000 troops from Dunkirk during World War II, with the event offering a way to understand Winston Churchill through one of his earliest trials in leadership.
The story takes place over a couple of weeks of Churchill’s life — from his installation as prime minister to his first major political and wartime victory.
It’s a short amount of time to get to know him, but with Gary Oldman’s performance, by the end he’s as near and dear to us as a trusted friend. We become familiar with Churchill: day drinker, heavy smoker, captivating orator. He’s unpredictable, but principled and passionate, lacking “the gift of temperance,” as he says. He’s a savvy politician, holding his own in his war cabinet meetings.
But ultimately, he is compassionate, and although he’s an aristocrat, he’s motivated to serve all people. He’s moved by his secretary Elizabeth (Lily James), who lost her brother in France, and when he finally breaks off the politicking in the basement and speaks to some real people, he shakes loose the shackles of political propriety and becomes emboldened in his commitment to fearlessly lead the people.
Aided by remarkable makeup and padding, Oldman transforms himself, altering not just his speech but his breathing and the way he holds his mouth. At the center of this amazingly detailed performance is the sharp wit, no-nonsense manner and great humanity that Oldman never lets us lose sight of.
The craftsmanship — cinematography, lighting, production design, costumes, acting, editing — is astonishing. Light pours through windows, illuminating particles in the air, filtered through shadows. When we first see Churchill, his face is suddenly illuminated out of the shadows by the flash of a match, lighting a cigar, before heavy curtains are thrown open for the morning light to reveal the portly fellow in bed with a breakfast tray, in his rose-colored dressing gown.
When Churchill and King George VI (Ben Mendelsohn) have their reckoning and come together, they are lit by a harsh bare bulb, both men unable to hide under the unforgiving light. It’s the first time we see the king outside of his imposing palace setting, an environment that swallows him.
“Darkest Hour” is a showcase for Oldman’s incredible performance, but Wright’s aesthetic visually transports the viewer, the images heavy with subtext and meaning. The carefully created film is also deeply moving, an intimate portrait of and rousing tribute to a legendary 20th-century figure.
Movie review
‘Darkest Hour’
☆☆☆☆☆
Rated PG-13 for some thematic material. 2:05. Fayette, Kentucky.
