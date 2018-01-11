Vera Farmiga and Liam Neeson star in “The Commuter.”
Vera Farmiga and Liam Neeson star in “The Commuter.” Jay Maidment
Vera Farmiga and Liam Neeson star in “The Commuter.” Jay Maidment

Movie News & Reviews

‘Commuter’ gives visceral look into train life but ultimately derails

By Katie Walsh

Tribune News Service

January 11, 2018 11:43 AM

Spanish filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra has carved out a niche as a purveyor of elegantly crafted schlock. In his latest effort,“The Commuter,” he teams up for the fourth time with Liam Neeson for a pop noir set aboard a train.

Michael (Neeson) is a middle-class family man on his way to work on the train he’s taken for 10 years into Manhattan to sell life insurance. On this day, Michael is fired, five years from retirement, no severance, with his mortgage due and his kid departing for a pricey private college.

He’s two beers deep on the train when a strange woman (Vera Farmiga) approaches him. She puts forth a hypothetical question that turns out to be real: Would you find and do something to another passenger on this train for $100,000? Of course, it’s more complicated than that, but as soon as Michael gets a whiff of the cash, he’s already in too deep with a shadowy, murderous mob. He’s obligated to search for a passenger going by “Prynne.”

Collet-Serra makes good use of the limitations, opportunities and unique situations of this particular train, carrying friends, strangers and enemies alike. His rich depiction of train life is a sensory plunge into the hustling chaos that is exacting in its precision. He and cinematographer Paul Cameron use visceral hand-held camerawork alongside dizzyingly elaborate zooms between punched passenger tickets. The bold style breathes life into the generic script, which is a serviceable mystery with some tepid social commentary about big banks and bad systems stomping on the little guy.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Unfortunately, as the mystery deepens, Neeson’s goals evolve. He’s not content with just finishing his task; he wants to finish the group that put him in this mess. It’s at this point when the story derails.

The twisty tale keeps pointing toward a conspiracy, but it never explains what the conspiracy is, so when anyone is revealed to have been a part of the conspiracy, it falls flat. All of the elements are there for a stylish flick, but the suspense seems to have been forgotten. Ultimately, “The Commuter” gets the job done, but it won’t get hearts racing.

Movie review

‘The Commuter’

Rated PG-13 for some intense action/violence, and language. 1:44. Fayette, Georgetown, Hamburg, Nicholasville, Richmond, Winchester.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • The Shape of Water trailer

    Sally Hawkins, Octavia Spencer and Michael Shannon star in this other-worldly fairy tale, set against the backdrop of Cold War era America circa 1963. In the hidden high-security government laboratory where she works, lonely Elisa is trapped in a life of silence and isolation. Elisa’s life is changed forever when she and co-worker Zelda discover a secret classified experiment.

The Shape of Water trailer

The Shape of Water trailer 2:40

The Shape of Water trailer
12 Strong trailer 2:25

12 Strong trailer
OCEAN'S 8 trailer 2:32

OCEAN'S 8 trailer

View More Video