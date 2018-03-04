Ashley Judd spoke about sexual harassment during her red carpet interview Sunday night at the Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles.
‘Finally the world is able to hear.’ Ashley Judd highlights Time’s Up movement at Oscars

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

March 04, 2018 10:24 PM

Actress, activist and University of Kentucky graduate Ashley Judd was at the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday night, and she used her red carpet appearance to shine a light on the Time’s Up movement.

Judd, who was joined by fellow actress Mira Sorvino as her date, said in a red carpet interview that “finally the world is able to hear” when women come forward with their stories of sexual abuse and misconduct.

“I believe that we women, one, our voices have been squelched, and number two, those of us who have come forward have often been disbelieved, minimized, shamed,” Judd said during the red carpet interview. “And so much of the movement is about externalizing that shame and putting it back where it belongs, which is with the perpetrators.”

Judd also wore a diamond ring designed for her by Zameer Kassan that was made to show support to the Time’s Up Movement. The ring features black diamonds, which symbolize the movement, and five stones that represent the five women who have been nominated for best director of a motion picture at the Academy Awards, Judd told Variety.

Judd and Sorvino were both among the women who came forward with accusations of sexual misconduct by producer Harvey Weinstein. The accusations sparked an outpouring of women sharing their experiences of harassment and abuse in Hollywood.

Weinstein was once a major presence at the Oscars. One study found that over the past twenty years Weinstein has been thanked by Oscar winners more times than God, according to an Associated Press report.

Judd and Sorvino were also among a group of actresses and actors that did not do an interview with Ryan Seacrest on E!’s red carpet show Sunday, Variety reported.

Seacrest has been accused by former E! stylist Suzie Hardy of sexual harassment. The Associated Press reports the E! investigated the situation and found insufficient evidence to prove the Hardy’s accusation.

On stage at the Oscars, Judd joined actresses Salma Hayek and Annabella Sciorra in introducing a video tribute to the Time’s Up movement and to recent movies that depicted stories of underrepresented people.

“We work together to make sure that these next ninety years empower these limitless possibilities of equality, diversity, inclusion, intersectionality,” Judd said during the introduction. “That’s what this year has promised us.”

Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety

