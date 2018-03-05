90th Oscars - Red carpet arrivals

Reporters gather early on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Monica Almeida/The New York Times)
MONICA ALMEIDA
NYT
Michael Strahan arrives on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)
JOSH HANER
NYT
Michael Stuhlbarg arrives on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)
JOSH HANER
NYT
Jocelyn Barnes and Yance Ford arrive on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)
JOSH HANER
NYT
Danny Glover and Eliane Cavalleiro arrive on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)
JOSH HANER
NYT
Zoey Deutch arrives on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)
JOSH HANER
NYT
Paz Vega arrives on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)
JOSH HANER
NYT
Allison Williams arrives on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)
JOSH HANER
NYT
Eva Marie Saint arrives on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)
JOSH HANER
NYT
Darrell Britt-Gibson arrives on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)
JOSH HANER
NYT
Beanie Feldstein arrives on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)
JOSH HANER
NYT
Patrick Stewart and Sunny Ozell arrive on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)
JOSH HANER
NYT
Sandy Martin arrives on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)
JOSH HANER
NYT
Caleb Landry Jones arrives on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)
JOSH HANER
NYT
Abbie Cornish arrives on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)
JOSH HANER
NYT
Abbie Cornish arrives on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)
JOSH HANER
NYT
Janet Mock arrives on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)
JOSH HANER
NYT
Gael García Bernal arrives on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)
JOSH HANER
NYT
Chelsea Peretti and Jordan Peele arrive on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)
JOSH HANER
NYT
Christopher Plummer arrives on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)
JOSH HANER
NYT
Sharon R. Friedrick and Richard Jenkins arrive on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)
JOSH HANER
NYT
Allison Janney arrives on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)
JOSH HANER
NYT
Doug Jones arrives on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)
JOSH HANER
NYT
Bradley Whitford, Lil Rel Howery and Betty Gabriel arrive on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)
JOSH HANER
NYT
Lakeith Stanfield arrives on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)
JOSH HANER
NYT
Elisabeth Moss arrives on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)
JOSH HANER
NYT
Leslie Bibb arrives on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)
JOSH HANER
NYT
Ashley Judd arrives on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)
JOSH HANER
NYT
Mira Sorvino arrives on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)
JOSH HANER
NYT
Samara Weaving arrives on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)
JOSH HANER
NYT
Rita Moreno, a presenter, wearing the dress that she wore when she won the Oscar in 1962, arrives on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)
JOSH HANER
NYT
Christine Lahti arrives on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)
JOSH HANER
NYT
Jane Fonda arrives on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)
JOSH HANER
NYT
Jordan Horowitz and Julia Hart arrive on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)
JOSH HANER
NYT
Donald Sutherland arrives on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)
JOSH HANER
NYT
Agnes Varda, director of "Faces Places," nominated for the Academy Award for Best Documentary, arrives on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)
JOSH HANER
NYT
Lin-Manuel Miranda, slated to present, arrives on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)
JOSH HANER
NYT
Helen Mirren arrives on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)
JOSH HANER
NYT
Daniel Kaluuya, who is nominated for best actor in a leading role for his performance in "Get Out," arrives on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)
JOSH HANER
NYT
Laura Dern arrives on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)
JOSH HANER
NYT
Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon, both nominated for best original screenplay for "The Big Sick," arrive on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)
JOSH HANER
NYT
Gina Rodriguez arrives on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)
JOSH HANER
NYT
Sam Rockwell, nominated for best actor in a supporting role for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” with his partner, actress Leslie Bibb, arrive on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)
JOSH HANER
NYT
Greta Gerwig, whose film “Lady Bird” is nominated for best director and best original screenplay, on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)
JOSH HANER
NYT
Dee Rees, left, whose film "Mudbound" is nominated for best adapted screenplay, with Sarah Broom on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)
JOSH HANER
NYT
Andra Day arrives on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)
JOSH HANER
NYT
Common arrives on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)
JOSH HANER
NYT
Viola Davis arrives on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)
JOSH HANER
NYT
Gary Oldman, nominated for best actor in a leading role for his performance in "Darkest Hour," with his wife, Gisèle Schmidt, on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)
JOSH HANER
NYT
Chadwick Boseman arrives on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)
JOSH HANER
NYT
Zendaya arrives on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)
JOSH HANER
NYT
Willem Dafoe, nominated for best actor in a supporting role for his performance in "The Florida Project," with his wife, Giada Colagrande, on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)
JOSH HANER
NYT
Vanessa Laine Bryant and Kobe Bryant, whose film "Dear Basketball" is nominated for best animated short film, arrive on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)
JOSH HANER
NYT
Whoopi Goldberg arrives on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)
JOSH HANER
NYT
Lesley Manville, nominated for best actress in a supporting role for her performance in "Phantom Thread," arrives on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)
JOSH HANER
NYT
Bob Iger, chief executive of Disney, with his wife, Willow Bay, on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)
JOSH HANER
NYT
Tiffany Haddish arrives on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)
JOSH HANER
NYT
Timothée Chalamet, nominated for best actor in a leading role for his performance in "Call Me by Your Name," arrives on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)
JOSH HANER
NYT
Elizabeth Chambers and Armie Hammer arrive on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)
JOSH HANER
NYT
Haley Bennett arrives on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)
JOSH HANER
NYT
Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves, arrive on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)
JOSH HANER
NYT
Margot Robbie, nominated for best actress in a leading role for her performance in "I, Tonya," arrives on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)
JOSH HANER
NYT
Jennifer Garner arrives on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)
JOSH HANER
NYT
Sally Hawkins of "The Shape of Water," nominee for best actoress in a leading role, on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)
JOSH HANER
NYT
Saoirse Ronan, who is nominated for best actress in a leading role for the film “Lady Bird,” on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)
JOSH HANER
NYT
Emma Stone on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)
JOSH HANER
NYT
Kate Capshaw and Steven Spielberg, whose film, "The Post," is nominated for best picture, on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)
JOSH HANER
NYT
From left: Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke and Danai Gurira on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)
JOSH HANER
NYT
Octavia Spencer, who is nominated for best actress in a supporting role for the film "The Shape of Water," on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)
JOSH HANER
NYT
Jennifer Lawrence on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)
JOSH HANER
NYT
Laurie Metcalf, who is nominated for best actress in a supporting role for the film "Lady Bird," on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)
JOSH HANER
NYT
Sandra Bullock on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)
JOSH HANER
NYT
Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)
JOSH HANER
NYT
Meryl Streep, who is nominated for best actress in a leading role for the film "The Post," on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)
JOSH HANER
NYT
Nicole Kidman on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)
JOSH HANER
NYT
Laura Louie and Woody Harrelson, who is nominated for best actor in a supporting role for the film "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," on the red carpet before the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, March 4, 2018. (Josh Haner/The New York Times)
JOSH HANER
NYT