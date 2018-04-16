Food as art: Museum celebrates chef and UK grad with, what else? Food.

The University of Kentucky Art Museum is hosting An Inspired Evening celebrating chef Ouita Michel on April 21. The event is presented by VisitLex.
“Art doesn’t happen without inspiration and to that end, we are honoring Ouita Michel. Ouita has nurtured and fed other chefs, entrepreneurs and has a long history with the visual arts in Lexington,” a statement from the museum announcing the program said. It is $75 per person.
The evening, which begins at 7 p.m. in the museum, will feature small bites from chefs that Michel has trained, including Tyler McNabb of Holly Hill Inn, Tanya Whitehouse of The Food Connection at UK, Josh Smouse of Honeywood, and Agnes Teresa Marrero Rosa of Smithtown Seafood.
There will also be desserts by Sorella Gelateria and DaRae & Friends Catering, music by Italian Beaches and dance, contortion and aerials by Sora Contemporary Circus.
Tickets are available on the finearts.uky.edu web site.
