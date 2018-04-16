The 2018 summer camp guide for the Lexington area

For most Central Kentucky kids, school is out at the end of next month. For parents, that means it's time to begin looking at how those children will spend all that free time.
This year's listing of summer camps offers a variety of choices. With camps for swimmers, actors, scientists, cooks, dancers and soccer players, there’s undoubtedly an offering that will please your child and you.
All camps are held in Lexington, unless otherwise noted.
Academic
Asbury University ImpactU Creative Writing Camp. Grades 9-12. June 4-8. Residential camp. Find inspiration, create a first draft and revise your fiction, creative non-fiction or poetry. Register by May 31. Asbury University, One Macklem Drive, Wilmore. $390, $50 sibling discount. 859-858-3511, Ext. 2503. Asbury.edu/impactu. visit@asbury.edu.
Asbury University ImpactU Environmental Science & Biotech Camp. Grades 9-12. June 11-15. Residential camp. Hands-on learning, using techniques employed in ecology, biotechnology and conservation biology. Register by June 7. Asbury University, One Macklem Drive, Wilmore. $390, $50 sibling discount. 859-858-3511, Ext. 2503. Asbury.edu/impactu. visit@asbury.edu.
Asbury University ImpactU Forensic Camp. Grades 9-12. June 4-8. Residential camp. Hands-on learning exploring tasks involved in crime scene investigation. Reconstruct an accident from scene to analysis of evidence to court case reporting. Register by May 31. Asbury University, One Macklem Drive, Wilmore. $390, $50 sibling discount. 859-858-3511, Ext. 2503. Asbury.edu/impactu. visit@asbury.edu.
Blast Off. Grades 9-10. June 24-29. Morehead State University, Grote-Thompson Hall. Five-day residential camp that exposes students to Exomedicine – a new frontier in medical research and innovation. Explore biological processes that may be affected by a microgravity environment. In collaboration with Space Tango, Blast Off participants will compete in teams for an experiment to be built and launched to the International Space Station. Register by April 30. Includes housing, meals/snacks and activities. 606-783-2093. craftacademy@moreheadstate.edu.
Camp Carnegie. A series of half-day, one-week summer camps. Grades 6-8. 251 West Second Street, Lexington. Young Engineers, 1 to 5 p.m. July 9-13; Fashion Design & Sewing, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 16-20; Junior Journalists, 1-5 p.m. July 16-20; Top Chef, 8:30 a.m. to noon July 23-27; The Green Machine, 1 to 5 p.m. July 23-27. $75 per camp. $25 per camp for students on free/reduced lunch. Lunch provided for full-day campers. 859-254-4175, Ext. 21. Carnegiecenterlex.org.
EKU Computer Science Summer Camp. Ages 7-18. 12:30-4:30 p.m. June 11-14 or 18-21. EKU Wallace Building, Floor 4, 521 Lancaster Avenue, Richmond. Weekly sessions to choose from, including Minecraft, game programming, Lego robotics, 3D printing, Java and more. $110 week through April 30; $125 after. 859-622-1874. Computerscience.eku.edu/summer-camp. cindy.bragg@eku.edu.
JA BizTown Summer Camp. Grades 4-6. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 11-15 or July 9-13. 2420 Spurr Road, Suite 150. At this camp, the kids run the place. That’s because JA BizTown is a mini-metropolis — home to Forcht Bank, Keeneland, Kentucky Utilities, Chick-fil-A, Toyota, LEX 18, Lexington Herald-Leader and other businesses found in Central Kentucky. JA BizTown Camp is an indoor, academic camp that combines classroom-style teaching with hands-on activities. Kids have the opportunity to experience what it’s like to work in a job and run a business. $200 week. Register by May 25. 859-219-2423. Jalexington.org. ron@jalexington.org.
Junior Pathfinders Kids College at Maysville Community & Technical College – Montgomery Campus Kids College. Ages 6-12. 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 11-14. 201 Calk Avenue, Mount Sterling. Classes in arts and crafts, electronics, health and safety, among others. $60, $50 for siblings in same household. Register by May 21. 859-499-6282.
MCTC – Licking Valley Campus Kids College. Ages 6-12. 8 a.m. to noon. July 9-13. 319 Webster Avenue, Cynthiana. Classes include science, math, cooking, art and more. $70. Register by June 15. 859-234-8626.
Newton’s Attic. More than 30 different STEM day camps. Ages 6-16. Girls grades K-12. Boys grades 1-12. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. May 29-Aug. 10. Morning and afternoon half-day sessions available. Extended day also available. Camps include hands-on engineering, drones, rocketry, robotics, catapults, electronics, chemistry, biology, computer programming, Minecraft Mod, Virtual Reality game design and more. Bow Making & Archery, Camp Catapult, Camp Katniss (girls only), Chemistry, Crash Landing, Creative Aviation, Dark Planet (week-long overnight), Da Vinci Kids, Drones, Fig Newtons, GoldieBlox & the Three Gadgets (girls only), Imagineering, Kerbal Space, Lego Robotics, Minecraft Mod, Mini Robots-Mega Fun, Nerf Gun Mods, Programming With Java, Python, Scratch, Raspberry Pi Programming, Rocket Dragsters, Robot Rodeo, Robotic Gladiators, Rube Goldberg Machines, Virtual Reality Game Design, War Games, Water Wars and more. 4974 Old Versailles Road, Lexington, next to the Blue Grass Airport. $195 to $475 per week. 859-368-7334. NewtonsAttic.org. NewtonsAttic@gmail.com.
Oldham County History Center. 106 North Second Avenue, La Grange. 502-222-0826. helen@oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.com. www.oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.com.
▪ Underground Railroad Summer Camp. Ages 7-12. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 7-8. $75. Lunch/snacks included. Learn about Kentucky’s hidden Underground Railroad.
▪ Farm Life Summer Camp. Ages 7-12. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 14-15. $75. Lunch/snacks included. Prepare to get your hands dirty in and around the Dahlgren Pioneer Barn.
▪ 2018 Archaeology Field Institute. Ages 14 and older/adults welcome. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 23-27. $200. Field work with licensed archaeologists on the Bibb Escapes/Gatewood Plantation site in Trimble County.
Pre-College Academic Experience in Math and Science Camp. Grades 10-12. June 17-29. Georgetown College, 400 East College Street, Georgetown. Residential program that provides academically motivated high school students with educational opportunities in math and science. Work with Georgetown faculty in the classroom, laboratory and field. Register by June 10. $700. Some need-based grants available. 502-863-7978. 502-863-8205. Georgetowncollege.edu/paems. Tracy_Livingston@georgetowncollege.edu.
Scott County Schools Summer Enrichment Camp. Pre-K through grade 5. 9 a.m. to noon. June 18-29. At Southern Elementary School, Georgetown. $110. 502-863-0772. 502-863-3663. Scott.kyschools.us. charlene.revel@scott.kyschools.us.
See Blue Robotics Camp. Grades 5-8. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 4-8. A collaboration with the University of Kentucky College of Education and UK College of Engineering, this camp extends curriculum of the See Blue STEM Camp to provide enhanced instruction in building and programming robots using Vex robotics systems. Students should have a basic understanding of Lego robotics or VEX robots to enroll. Department of STEM Education, 105 Taylor Education Building, UK. $250. Education.uky.edu/stem/camp.
See Blue STEM Camp. Grades 2-8. June 4-8, 11-15 or 18-22. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A collaboration with the UK Colleges of Arts & Sciences, Education and Engineering, this camp is designed to help students explore and integrate the STEM disciplines through authentic hands-on projects and real world applications. Department of STEM Education, 105 Taylor Education Building, UK. $200. Education.uky.edu/stem/camp.
SpaceTrek. Sophomore females only. July 6-14. Morehead State University, Grote-Thompson Hall. A 9-day residential camp that empowers young women to pursue interests in the space science and engineering fields. In collaboration with the Space Science Center at Morehead State University, Space Trek participants will work in teams to conduct a remote atmospheric science mission. $500, includes housing, meals/snacks and activities. Register by April 30. 606-783-2093. craftacademy@moreheadstate.edu.
The Final Cut: Craft Academy presents a Filmmaker’s Boot Camp. Sophomores only. July 1-14. Morehead State University, Grote-Thompson Hall. Sixteen rising sophomores will pursue interests in digital media and documentary filmmaking. The goal of this 13-day residential camp is to embolden students to pursue interests in an assortment of career fields including documentary filmmaking, journalism, social media, drone video techniques and vlogging. Students will work with other campers to write, direct and shoot a short documentary film. Register by April 30. Includes housing, meals/snacks and activities. 606-783-2093. craftacademy@moreheadstate.edu.
University of Kentucky Public Speaking Camp. Grades 6-12. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 11-20. The UK debate team shares speech and debate expertise, teaching students the art of public speaking. $800, includes lunch. Register by June 15. 859-257-6523. Ci.uky.edu/UKDebate/summer-camp. linda.barker@uky.edu.
Week of Code Camp at Awesome Inc. Ages 10-15. Noon to 5 p.m. June 4-7, 18-21, July 9-12, 23-26. Beginner and intermediate levels. 328 East Main Street, Lexington. By camp’s end, each student will have built at least one web page, app and video game using HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Arduino w/ C++, and Unity 3D w/ C#. In addition to programming time inside, students will interact for off-computer activities and games. $495 through May 1. Sibling/friend discount. 859-960-4600. Awesomeincu.com/camp.
Adventure
Asbury University ImpactU Adventure Leadership Camp. Grades 9-12. June 4-8. Residential camp. Discover new leadership skills by exploring the Kentucky outdoors. Register by May 31. Asbury University, One Macklem Drive, Wilmore. $390, $50 sibling discount. 859-858-3511, Ext. 2503. Asbury.edu/impactu. visit@asbury.edu.
Canoe Kentucky Adventure Camp. Ages 5-16. June 4-Aug. 17. Outdoor adventure camp offering day and overnight camps in locations throughout Kentucky. 10 sessions. $275-$425 week. Transportation from Lexington offered for $75 week. 502-227-4492. Canoeky.com. chris@canoeky.com.
Military Adventure Camp. Ages 12-18. Residential camp. June 10-23, June 24-July 7, July 8-21. Flemingsburg. A physically active camp, not a disciplinary camp. Camps include basic military, military police, combat medic, SEALS, combat engineering, honor guard and more. Courses taught by retired, reserve and national guard instructors. Scholarships available. 859-608-3155.
Art
Bless Your h'Art! Summer Art Camp. Ages 6 and up. 9:30 a.m. noon. Weekly camps begin June 4, 11, 18, 25, July 9, 23 and 30. One-day camps from 2-4 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday June 5-Aug. 1. 401 Outlet Center Drive, No. 145, Georgetown. Weekly camps are themed and incorporate multi-media art projects including canvas, clay, pottery and mosaics. $165 week. $40 day. Register by May 25. 502-642-5330. Bless-your-hart-pottery.com. blessyourhart@outlook.com.
Community Arts Center Summer Camps. Kindergarten through grade 8. June 4-Aug. 3. Community Arts Center, Danville. A variety of mostly half-day themed art camps, including mini masters, project runway, super hero, painting the forest, fairy, dollhouse, cross training, Christmas in July and island adventure. $100-$150 week. 859-236-4054. Communityartscenter.net. kate@communityartscenter.net.
Aviation
Aviation Camp. Ages 10-adult. 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Camps are in Lexington, Louisville, Bowling Green, Hazard and Pikeville. Ages 10-11, June 7-8; ages 12-13, June 11-12; ages 10-16, June 14-15 or 18-19; ages 14-16, June 21-22; and ages 18 and up, June 25-26. Flight lesson in a real airplane, flight simulation, aviation museum exhibits and activities, navigation, space, air traffic control, police helicopter, etc. Camp t-shirt, lunch and snacks provided. $229. Some financial aid available. 859-353-0467. Aviationky.org. camps2018@aviationky.org.
Bridge
Bridge Camp. All ages. 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. June 5-7. Lexington Bridge Club, 3517 Lansdowne Drive, Lexington. Use mathematics and logic while learning to play bridge. $20, includes lunch and class materials. Register by May 25. Ellen Hume at 859-221-1675. ellen.hume@outlook.com.
Culinary
Summer Thyme Kids Camps. Ages 5-7, 9 a.m. to noon. Ages 7-16, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 4-Aug. 10. Weekly themed camps introduce kids to the culinary world by giving them the opportunity to create and enjoy great food in a modern kitchen with professional chefs. Students will learn several recipes each day in addition to receiving education on kitchen safety, basic knife skills, health coaching on food, dining etiquette and field trips to local farms, markets and the local food co-op. $245-$345 week, plus $25 registration fee. 10 percent sibling discount. 859-523-2665. @wildthymecooking.com.
Dance
Frankfort School of Ballet. Ages 18 months-adult. June 18-Aug. 4. Weekly full- and half-day camps. Beginner Adult/Teen Ballet, Thursdays, June 21-July 26, free; Youth Track Classes, 18 months to age 7, Tuesdays, June 19-July 24, $68-75; Fairy Camp, ages 4-8, June 25-29, $125; Beyond Ballet, ages 8-13, June 25-29, $125; Junior Summer Intensive, ages 8-10, June 11-15, $150 week, $60 day; Senior Summer Intensive, ages 11 and up, June 18-22, July 23-27, July 30-Aug. 3, $250 week-$600 for 3 weeks, $60 day. Frankfortballet.com.
Lexington Ballet Master Class. Intermediate and advanced students. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 6-10. Intermediate/advanced students and professionals explore ballet and contemporary dance with guest instructor, David Reuille, choreographer and dancer, at the downtown studio, 161 North Mill Street, Lexington. $155. 859-233-3925. info@lexingtonballet.org.
Lexington Ballet Summer Intensive. Jr. Summer Intensive: Ages 7-10, 9 a.m. to noon, June 4-8, 11-15, 18-22, No audition required, $155. Advanced Summer Intensive: Intermediate/advanced students and professionals, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m, June 4-8, 11-15, 18-22, $330. Focus is on classical ballet technique and complementary dance and fitness. Led by School Director Nancy Dominguez. 161 North Mill Street, Lexington. 859-233-3925. info@lexingtonballet.org.
Lexington Catholic Dance Camp, July/Aug. TBA. $40. slist@lexingtoncatholic.com.
Kentucky Ballet Theatre Ballet Camps. Ages 3-6. June 4-8, register by May 7. July 2-6, register by June 4. Half-day themed camps. Each camp is designed to teach participants how to put on a show. Daily ballet classes, music classes, arts/crafts, and a sampling of jazz and gymnastics are also included. On Friday, each camp will perform for families and friends. 1 camp $135, 2 camps $250, 3 camps $385, 4 camps $475. Aftercare available for additional fee. Kentucky Ballet Theatre, 736 National Avenue, Lexington. 859-252-5245. Kyballet.com. kbtoffice736@gmail.com.
Kentucky Repertory Dance Theatre Summer Ballet Camp. Ages 2-18. June 4-8. Ages 2-4, 9:30-11 a.m., $65. Ages 5-7, 11:30-1 p.m., $65. Ages 8-18, 1:30-4:30 p.m., $110. 570 Delzan Plaza, Suite 36, Lexington. Register by May 30. 859-277-6466. Krdt.org/2018/03/summer-dance-camp-2018. dancerskrdt@aol.com.
MAD Camp. Ages 5-11. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 9-13, 16-20, 23-27. First Presbyterian Church, 171 Market Place, Lexington. (Gratz Park) Week concludes with family reception and student talent showcase at 3 p.m. Fridays in the ArtsPlace Performance Hall. $230. After care available until 5 p.m. for $30. Reservations by May 1.
Summer Dance Intensive. Grades 9-12, plus college dance students and professionals. June 11-15. UK Campus, Fine Arts Building. Dancers learn college-level contemporary modern dance, jazz, ballet, body-conditioning, yoga, partnering, improvisation and choreography classes. Enrollment is limited to 25 students with four years of consistent ballet training and at least two years of either jazz, lyrical or modern dance class. $375. Finearts.uky.edu/theatre-dance/sdi.
Day Camps
AAK Summer Camps. Ages pre-K to 12. 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. June 4-Aug. 10. Pre-K: Activity fee $200 per summer, tuition $210 week. Ages 5-12: Activity fee $300 per summer, tuition $190 week. Includes on-site field trips for pre-K and off-site field trips for school-age children. Breakfast, lunch and snack provided daily. 695 Vincent Way, Lexington. 859-221-5805. lexington@allaboutkidslc.com.
Camp Artyfact. Ages 5-12. June 11-Aug. 3. No camp the week of July 4. 9 a.m. to noon or 1 to 4 p.m. Extended care available for a fee. Kentucky Historical Society, Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History, 100 West Broadway, Frankfort. Classes explore traditional and modern arts, dance, nature, science, technology and theater with inspiration from Kentucky history. $75 per student for each class/$70 for Kentucky Historical Society members. $15 cancellation fee. Lunch $5 week for half day; free for full day. 502-564-1792. History.ky.gov/camp-artyfact.
Camp Co-op 2018. Ages 3-8. 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Thursday June 4-14 (art); June 18-28 (science); July 9-19, (animals); July 23-Aug. 2 (outdoors). 3564 Clays Mill Road, Lexington. $180 session. 859-276-6350. Coopschool.org. info@coopschool.org.
Camp Curiosity at The Lexington School. 3 years old through grade 8. June 4-July 20. Half- and full-day options. 1050 Lane Allen Road. $155-$310 week. 859-278-0501, Ext. 1208. Campcuriosity.org.
Camp Gramp. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 14. A one-day camp at Paris Landing with activities and games for grandfathers and their grandchildren. $25 per person, includes lunch and activities. CampGramp.net.
Campbellsville University Junior Kids College. Preschool to grade 1. 1 to 3:45 p.m. June 18-21. Reading, crafts, Cool Scientist, Kindle Fun and Tiny Tiger Archery. $75. 270-789-5396. campbellsville.edu/academics/schools-and-colleges/technology-training-center/. dkennon@campbellsville.edu.
Campbellsville University Kids College. Grades 2-7. 1 to 3:45 p.m. June 4-7 or 9 to 11:45 a.m. July 16-19. Sharp Shooting Archery, Cooking Up a Storm, Cool Scientist, Microsoft Office Fun, Amazing Art and Computer Programming. $75. 270-789-5396. campbellsville.edu/academics/schools-and-colleges/technology-training-center/. dkennon@campbellsville.edu.
Centenary School Summer Camp. Ages 5-12. 7:15 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. 2800 Tates Creek Road. Fun-filled camp days that include field trips, art, science, music, organized sports, games and community projects. Summer long: $175 week. MWF $115 week. T/TH $80 week. By the week: $180 week. MWF $120 week. T/TH $85 week. 859-266-4100. Centenarylex.com. Stephaniew@lexchurch.com. Tobie@lexchurch.com.
Explorer Summer Camp at Shaker Village. Ages 6-12. 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Early/after care available. June 11-15, 18-22, 25-29. Trained staff will guide children through adventures in The Preserve, The Farm, and on the Kentucky River and throughout The Historic Centre. Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill, 3501 Lexington Road, Harrodsburg. $235. 1-800-734-5611. Shakervillageky.org. Shakervillageky.org/event/2018-explorer-summer-camp. info@shakervillageky.org.
KDO Super Summer Camp. Ages 1 to pre-K. 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. June 11 to Aug. 3. First United Methodist Church, 200 West High Street. $250 month. Register April 23-27. 859-233-0545, Ext. 233. 1stchurchkdo@gmail.com.
Lexington Hearing & Speech Center Language Stimulation Camp. Ages 3-6. A weekly themed summer camp led by preschool teachers and written by speech language pathologists for children who receive speech services. To apply, email your child’s most recent speech language evaluation to allisonk@lhscky.org. 350 Henry Clay Boulevard, Lexington. $125 week. 859-268-4545, Ext. 2. Lhscky.org.
Lexington Parks and Recreation. Ages 6-22+ depending on abilities. Camp dates vary, but run between June 4 and July 27. Half- and full-day camps include Artkids, Community Center Camps at Castlewood and Kenwick, Kiddie Kapers Dance Camps, Camp Kearney, Golf and Swim Camp, Equestrian Camp, Junior Golf Camp, Outdoor Adventure Camp, Therapeutic Recreation Fun Camp, Tennis and Swim Camp, Extended School Program, Recreation Enrichment and Learning Summer Fun Camp, and I DO Initiative. $50-$200 week, depending on camp. Registration for each camp except ESP/REAL will begin online at noon Tuesday. Online registration will be open until 8 a.m. on Thursday. Online registration will reopen following walk-in registration at 5 p.m. Thursday. Walk-in registration is noon to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Dunbar Community Center, 545 North Upper Street. Lexingtonky.gov/how-to-register-for-camps. 859-288-2931.
Living Arts & Science Center. June 4-Aug 10. Creative, hands-on, art and science experiences for preschool-grade 12. Located at the corner of North Martin Luther King Boulevard and Fourth Street, Lexington. More than 100 class titles to choose from, including new offerings in LASC’s planetarium, teaching kitchen, clay studio and media lab. Week-long camps available 10 weeks of the summer. Partial-day, full-day and extended-care schedules available. Half-day camps $90-$110. Full-day camps $180-$220. Scholarships available. Discount for LASC members. 859-252-5222. Lasclex.org.
National Academy Child Development Center. Ages 5-12. 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. June 4-Aug. 10. 3500 Arbor Drive, Lexington. Transportation provided for daily field trips to pool, museums, parks and other activities. $152 week, plus one-time $35 registration fee and $25 transportation fee per child. Register by June 1. 859-273-3292. Lexkydaycare.com. nationalacademy3500@gmail.com.
Our PlayHouse Lexington. Preschool to age 7. June 4-July 27. 235 Walton Avenue, Lexington. Weekly themed camps with a curriculum based on sensory, art, building and movement activities, along with outdoor play. Topics include wild animals, art and invention, stories and tall tales and scientific discoveries. 859-233-7000. Ophlexington.com/summer-camp.
Paris-Bourbon County YMCA Summer Day Camp. Ages 5-12. 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 28-Aug. 17. Weekly themed camps at 917 Main Street, Paris. Day camp provides a range of activities including water fun, games, field trips, sports, arts and crafts, sports, art/theater/music, science and more. $110 week for YMCA members, $120 non-members. $25 registration fee, includes t-shirt, bag and water bottle. Financial assistance available. 859-987-1395. Parisbourbonymca.org. lberry@parisbourbonymca.org. ljones@parisbourbonymca.org.
Pepperhill Farm Day School & Camp. Ages 2-14. 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. June 4-Aug. 10. 1127 Baker Lane, Nicholasville. Pick up and drop off at 2104 Eastway Drive, Lexington. Horseback riding, hiking, fishing, swimming, games, arts, crafts, canoeing, archery, animal care. $75 registration fee. $210-$375 week depending on age and weeks at camp. 859-277-6813. Pepperhillkidz.com. pepperhillkidz@windstream.net.
Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club Summer Day Camp. Ages 6-14. (Teens who have completed freshman year of high school are not eligible to attend.) 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. June 4-Aug. 3. 736 West Main Street. Activities include swimming, art activities, field trips, sports and recreational activities, Christian devotions, character development and more. Register by May 12. $90 week/$5 membership fee, includes all activities, meals and snacks. $90 deposit required. Financial assistance available. 859-258-2582. scott.vanfossen@use.salvationarmy.org. quentin.carter@use.salvationarmy.org.
Southern Hills Montessori. Ages 4-6. 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. May 24-Aug. 31. 2356 Harrodsburg Road. Pool and park visits, crafts, baking, cooking, yoga. $210 week. Register by May 7. 859-539-0264. shmontessori@gmail.com.
Summer @ Sayre All-Day Camp. Ages 2-10. 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. 194 North Limestone Street. $225 week for Sayre familes, $240 week non-Sayre families. Register at Sayreschool.org/summer@sayre.
▪ Enrichment camps offered: Both half- and full-day options available, depending on the enrichment course: Engineering (grades 4-6); Robotics (grades 4-6); Jr. Oceanographer (ages 6-8); Picture Book Palooza (grades 1-2); Escape from the Library (grades 3-5); Exploration of Spanish (grades 3-5); Drama, “Improvisation is for Everyone” (grades 4-8); Knitting (grades 4-12); Biology (grades 1-4); Chemistry (grades 1-4); Creepy Crawly Bugs (preschool); Bailey’s Baking Camp (ages 6-8)
▪ Athletic camps offered, either morning or afternoon half-day camps: Basketball (grades K-8); Cross Country (grades 1-5); Volleyball; Football (grades 6-12); Baseball (ages 5-13); Tennis (ages 7-18); Soccer (grades 5-8); Lacrosse (grades 1-12); Strength and Conditioning (grades 6-12)
Walnut Hill Day School Camps. Ages 3 (by Aug. 1) to 6. Must be potty-trained. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays. June 4-Aug. 9. 575 Walnut Hill Road, Lexington. Weekly themes include: Cat in the Hat, science, space, wild west, nature and art, fairy tale, water camps and more. $130 week. One-time registration fee $25. 859-263-2807. Walnuthilldayschool.net. Walnuthillds@windstream.net.
YMCA of Central Kentucky. Ages 3-12. 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 29-Aug. 10. Ymcacky.org/camp. camp@ymcacky.org. $35 registration fee for each camper. $20 weekly deposit per child.
Fayette County Camps
▪ Summer Day Camps. Ages 5-12. 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Must have completed kindergarten. Weekly June 4-Aug. 10. Themed camps include: field-trips, swim time, arts and crafts, sports and more. $150 week members; $175 week non-members. C.M. Gatton Beaumont YMCA, High Street YMCA, North Lexington Family YMCA and Whitaker Family YMCA.
▪ Preschool Camps. Ages 3-5. 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 4-Aug. 10. Preschoolers will discover the great outdoors, swim, sing camp songs and craft. $200 week member; $225 week non-member. C.M. Gatton Beaumont YMCA and Whitaker Family YMCA.
▪ Bar-Y Outdoor Adventure Camp. Ages 5-12. 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 4-Aug. 10. $150 week members; $175 week non-members. 5757 Versailles Road, Lexington. Campers will swim in the outdoor pool, fish in the creek, hike through trails, build forts, have playground adventures, shoot archery and more. Bus transportation available for $10 week.
Scott County Camps
▪ Summer Day Camps. Ages. 5-12. 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Must have completed kindergarten. Weekly May 29-Aug. 3. Themed camps include: field-trips, swim time, arts and crafts, sports, and more. $150 week members; $175 week non-members. $150 week. Georgetown Middle School, 730 South Hamilton Street, Georgetown.
▪ Horseback Camps. Ages 5-12. 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 11-15, 25-29, July 9-13, 23-27. Must have completed kindergarten. For new/beginner riders. In daily lessons, children will learn basic horse care, riding skills and stable management. $225 week. Ashlynne Farm, 101 Victoria Way, Georgetown.
▪ Lego Camps. Ages 5-12. 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 18-22 and July 16-20. Must have completed kindergarten. Campers will engage in creative activities with Bricks 4 Kidz. $200 week. Georgetown Middle School, 730 South Hamilton Street.
Drone
Take Flight: A FPV Drone Racing Camp. Grades 8 and 9. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 21-22. Morehead State University. 20 participants will learn how to build, fly and race a FPV drone and will leave camp with their own drone, controller, FPV goggles, and a knowledge of flight mechanics and UAV regulations. Camp instructor: Garrett Jones, Craft Academy for Excellence in Science and Mathematics graduate and UAV Pilot. $250, lunch and snack provided. Register by May 1. 606-783-2093. Moreheadstate.edu/Academics/Craft-Academy/Take-Flight-An-FPV-Drone-Racing-Camp. craftacademy@moreheadstate.edu.
Equine
Asbury University ImpactU Equine Camp. Grades 9-12. June 11-15. Residential camp. Ride on Asbury’s riverside trails and learn the dynamics of horsemanship, equine service and ministry. Register by June 7. Asbury University, One Macklem Drive, Wilmore. $390, $50 sibling discount. 859-858-3511, Ext. 2503. Asbury.edu/impactu. visit@asbury.edu.
Asbury University Youth Horse Camps. Ages 7-18. May 29-Aug. 2. Full- and half-day camps. Hit the open trails with Asbury’s Equine Program on its 340-plus acre Equine Center. All levels of experience welcome. Register by June 7. Asbury University, One Macklem Drive, Wilmore. Halfday $200 week. Full day $375-$385 week. 859-858-3511, Ext. 2262. Asbury.edu/summer-horse-camps.
2FeathersHorses. Ages 8-16. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 4-8, 11-15 and 18-22. Students will learn basic horse care and riding skills in a small-group setting. No experience required. 100 Colonial Drive in Jessamine County. $275 per week. Registration deadline is two weeks prior to each camp. 859-223-5943. 2feathershorses@gmail.com.
Fantasia Farm Summer Camp. Ages 5-14. 9 a.m to 3 p.m. June 18-22, July 16-22 and 23-27. 7895 Tates Creek Road, Lexington. Activities include riding instruction, bare back riding, equestrian games, horse care, barn talk, arts and crafts. $325 week. 859-272-7751. Fantasiafarmonline.com. fantasiafarm@aol.com.
Horse Camp at Champagne Run. Ages 5-14. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 4-8 and July 2-6. 5991 Old Richmond Road. Campers will learn all aspects of horsemanship: riding, grooming, horse and stable care, and show preparation. Campers-only horse show Friday. $295. Champagnerun.com. 859-263-4518.
Punchestown Stable. Ages 6-11. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 4-8 and 25-29. 1210 Bel Mar Lane, Lexington. $425. Register by May 1. Punchestownstable.com/camp. punchestown@windstream.net.
Film
Asbury University ImpactU Film I Camp. Grades 9-12. June 4-8. Residential camp. Industry professionals provide an introduction to the art and skill of filmmaking. Register by May 31. Asbury University, One Macklem Drive, Wilmore. $390, $50 sibling discount. 859-858-3511, Ext. 2503. Asbury.edu/impactu. visit@asbury.edu.
Asbury University ImpactU Film II Camp. Grades 9-12. June 11-15. Residential camp. Utilize Asbury’s cutting-edge Media Communications facilities in a more advanced camp that builds on the basics of filmmaking. Previous experience helpful. Register by June 7. Asbury University, One Macklem Drive, Wilmore. $390, $50 sibling discount. 859-858-3511, Ext. 2503. Asbury.edu/impactu. visit@asbury.edu.
Fitness
LEF Summer 2018 Youth Climbing Camps. Ages 5-12. 916 North Broadway, Lexington. Ages 5-7, 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. June 4-8, 18-22 or July 9-13. $145. Ages 8-12, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 11-15, 25-29 or July 16-20. $225. 5 percent discount if registered by May 1 and for multi-child or multi-camp registration. Lefclimbing.com/obsessed jessi@lefclimbing.com.
Gardening
Junior Master Gardener Camp. Ages 8-12. June 11-15 or July 30-Aug. 3. Campers will use The Arboretum as a living learning lab to study gardening, soil, water and more. Campers will visit UK’s South Farm to see a farm in action. By the end of camp, participants will become certified Junior Master Gardeners. 500 Alumni Drive, Lexington. $150 or $130 for Friends of The Arboretum. Register by May 24; July 20. 859-257-9339. Arboretum.ca.uky.edu. jackie.gallimore@uky.edu.
Modeling
Images Modeling Agency will offer the following summer camps. $150 per session. 859-273-2301. images@imagesmodelagency.com.
▪ Modeling and Acting Camp. Ages 5-10, 9:30 a.m. to noon and ages 11-17, 1 to 3:30 p.m. June 18-22.
▪ Fashion 101. Ages 11-17. 1 to 3 p.m. July 23-27.
▪ Acting 101. Ages 6-17. 9:30 a.m. to noon. July 23-27.
Music
Asbury University ImpactU Brass Music Camp. Grades 9-12. June 4-8. Residential camp. Study with musicians such as Mark Ridenour. Students may participate in master classes, private lessons and a brass choir. Register by May 31. Asbury University, One Macklem Drive, Wilmore. $390, $50 sibling discount. 859-858-3511, Ext. 2503. Asbury.edu/impactu. visit@asbury.edu.
Central Music Academy Chamber Strings Camp. Ages 10-18. 9 a.m. to noon. July 16-20. Central Christian Church, 205 East Short Street. Students must be able to read music and have at least two years experience. Register by July 6. $100; no charge for free and reduced lunch students. Centralmusicacademy.org.
Kentucky Bluegrass Music Camp. Ages 6-18. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 5-7. Sponsored by the Festival of the Bluegrass. For all levels of instruction. Kids learn bluegrass music. All bluegrass instruments represented: fiddle, mandolin, guitar, banjo and bass. Lunch provided. Kids must bring own instrument. Chaperones must be present during the camp at a ratio of one chaperone to four children. Graduates of the camp open Festival of the Bluegrass by playing the main stage at 7 p.m. June 7. Each camper receives a ticket to the Festival of the Bluegrass and two Thursday tickets. Kentucky Horse Park Campground. $45. Register by June 1. 859-253-0806. Festivalofthebluegrass.com/music-camp. beckie@festivalofthebluegrass.com.
Southern Hills Music and Arts Camp. Grades K-5. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 23-27. 2356 Harrodsburg Road, Lexington. Free. Extended care available for $35. Participants will engage in singing, drama, choreography and art to prepare a children's musical that will be performed at assisted living centers July 27. All participants receive a t-shirt. Register by July 16. 859-277-6176, Ext. 23. Southernhillsumc.org. jwooden@southernhillsumc.org.
Summer Trumpet Institute. High school and college students. June 11-14. Residential camp. UK Fine Arts Building. Participate in daily master classes, concerts and performance opportunities; specialized classes in solo performance, orchestral excerpts, Baroque trumpet, jazz improvisation, and trumpet ensemble; and the opportunity to work with guest trumpet artists from around the United States. $465. Register by May 22. Finearts.uky.edu/music/improve-your-chops.
Trinity Christian Academy A Capella Boot Camp. Grades 9-12. 12:30 to 3 p.m. July 23-27. 3900 Rapid Run Drive, Lexington. Trinity’s Unaccompanied Minors members are highly encouraged to attend. Students will get a detailed course in all things pop a capella and will get to work with award-winning vocal percussionist, Sammy Pettite. $50 ($80 total for students who participate in both Upper School Vocal Camp and A Capella Boot Camp.) 4 p.m. July 27 showcase. 859-271-0079. Trinitylex.org. awilson@trinitylex.org.
Trinity Christian Academy Elementary Vocal Camp. Grades 3-6. 12:30 to 3 p.m. July 9-13. 3900 Rapid Run Drive, Lexington. Students will learn to improve vocal technique in group-style voice lessons, survey multiple vocal music genres, work as a chorus, improve music reading skills, and work creatively on group activities and games. $50 (Students in General Music Camp and Elementary Vocal Camp pay $80 total.) Showcase at 3:15 p.m. July 13. 859-271-0079. Trinitylex.org. awilson@trinitylex.org.
Trinity Christian Academy General Music Camp. Grades 2-5. 9 a.m. to noon. July 9-13. 3900 Rapid Run Drive, Lexington. Students will build music reading and performing skills, play a variety of instruments, create instruments, play games, and do movement activities. $50 (Students in General Music Camp and Elementary Vocal Camp pay $80 total.) 859-271-0079. Trinitylex.org. awilson@trinitylex.org.
Trinity Christian Academy Upper School Vocal Camp. Grades 7-12. 9 a.m. to noon. July 23-27. 3900 Rapid Run Drive, Lexington. Students will make choral music in a large ensemble, improve vocal technique, build music reading and sight singing skills, work on a variety of vocal and choral repertoire, and learn music theory. Private voice lessons offered throughout entire week at a rate of $10/30 minute lesson. $50 ($80 total for students who participate in both Upper School Vocal Camp and A Capella Boot Camp). 859-271-0079. Trinitylex.org. awilson@trinitylex.org.
Religious
Aldersgate Camp & Retreat Center. All ages, including grandparents. Half-week and week-long camps in June and July about an hour southeast of Lexington in Ravenna. Camps include zip-line, horses, sports, music, campfires, Bible study, hay rides, art and swimming. Scholarships are available. Aldersgatecamp.org. 606-723-5078. office@aldersgatecamp.org.
Blue Grass Christian Camp. Age 5 through middle school. 7463 Athens Boonesboro Road, Lexington. Power Kids Day Camp: ages 5-9, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., June 4-7, 18-21 or 25-28, $150. 7/11: ages 7-11, July 8-13, 22-27, July 29-Aug. 3, residential camp, $340. Native: grades 6-8, June 3-7, $280. Each camp session exposes campers to the love of Christ. Activities include swimming, canoes, paddle boats, outdoor games, zip lines, high-adventure activities, sports and more. 859-263-5239. Bluegrasschristiancamp.org. michael@bluegrasschristiancamp.org.
Camp@Consolidated. Post kindergarten-age 11. 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 9-27. 1625 Russell Cave Road, Lexington. Includes art, Bible, literature, math, swimming, games and field trips. Breakfast and lunch provided. $100 week. Register at Consolidatedbaptist.org or in person from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. 859-299-8559. camp@consolidatedbaptist.org.
Camp in the City. Grades 1-6. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 2-6. Centenary United Methodist Church, 1441 Perryville Road, Danville. Dancing, cheering, jumping, skits, activities and Bible study. $270. Register by June 25. Scholarships available. 859-236-4800. Pinecove.com/city/centenary-umc. jill@danvillecumc.org.
Camp Lewis. Ages 13-18, June 11-15; ages 10-12, June 18-22; ages 7-9, June 25-28. Crafts, Olympics, swimming, miniature golf, singing, volleyball and campfires. Located in Breathitt County. $65-$75. Camplewis.com. 859-516-2909.
Camp Northward. Grades 1-12. June 3-July 24. Day and residential camp with programs and activities designed to enable camper to develop and grow in their relationship with Jesus Christ. Located outside Falmouth at 104 Oldham Drive. Camps include: wilderness, day camps, adventures, first timers, pow wow, junior, paint ball, etc. Activities include: tree house camping, zip line, hiking, fishing and paddle boats. $45-$230. Register by May 6 for a free t-shirt. 859-654-3865. Campnorthward.com. office@campnorthward.com.
Camp Shalom. Ages 4-14. Only Jewish summer day camp in Central Kentucky. 3775 Newman Road, Lexington. Non-denominational program allows children from all backgrounds and streams of Judaism to come together and learn about Jewish culture, history and identity regardless of background or level of observance. Camp is open to children of all faiths. Activities include arts and crafts, sports, music, water play, storytelling, games, teva (nature), and other special projects. Judaism is woven throughout the program that focuses on three main ideas: Torah (Jewish text); Avodah (work); and Gemilut Chasidim (acts of loving kindness). Campers entering grades 2 through 6 can add a mini-overnight session in August. One field trip per camp. Day camp: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 23-27, July 30-Aug. 3, Aug. 6-10 (overnight). $229 week if registered by April 15; $249 week after April 15; $45 week for extended day program; $350 for overnight. Those entering grade 9 may apply to the Counselor-In-Training program. 859-268-0672. Jewishlexington.org/camp-shalom.
Faith Christian Camp offers a variety of residential camps in June and July designed to grow campers relationship with Jesus Christ. Grades 1-12. High school, middle school, sports, first chance, next chance, encounter and wrangler camps. $120-$205 week. 808 Camp Road, Annville. 606-364-5125. Faithchristiancamp.com. manager@faithchristiancamp.com.
Sugarloaf Christian Camp. Grades 1-12 and family camps. Weekly camps June 3-July 20. 637 Prater Road, Wallingford. $37.30-$52.50 week. 606-849-4127.
The Cathedral Domain Summer Camp. Grades 1-12. A ministry of The Episcopal Diocese of Lexington for more than 100 years. 800 Highway 1746, Irvine. Located in the Red Rover Gorge area. Traditional adventure programming and environmental education camps at an 800-acre center. Spring open house and gathering is April 21. Senior High Conference, grades 9-12, June 10-16. Mini Camp 1, grades 1-2, June 11-20. Mini Camp 2, grades 1-2, June 20-23. Junior High Conference, grades 7-8, June 24-30. Girls Camp 1, grades 3-4, July 1-7. Girls Camp 2, grades 5-6, July 8-14. Boys Camp 1, grades 3-4, July 15-21. Boys Camp 2, grades 5-6, July 16-21. Co-Ed Camp, grades 3-6, July 22-28. Adventure Camp, grades 7-12, July 22-28. Scholarships available. Cathedraldomain.org.
Youth Haven Bible Camp. Residential camp in Beattyville. Teen Camp: grades 7-12, June 11-15. Grade School Camps: grades 3-6, June 18-22, 25-29 and July 9-13. Special Needs Camps: (see below). Youth Haven is a 70-acre facility located on the highest peak in Lee County, with indoor and outdoor chapels, spacious kitchen/dining areas, gymnasium, horses, hiking trails, boating, swimming, fishing and more. $95 – paid in full before June 1; $100 – $10 deposit before June 1, pay $90 on arrival; $110 after June 1. Register by June 1 and save $15. 606-464- 2445. Kmminc.org. yhbc@kmminc.org.
Special Needs
Anything is Possible Camp at Camp Horsin' Around. Ages 6-14, whose health is compromised or who have special needs. June 3-6. 1159 Claunch Road, Perryville. Rock climbing, boating, fishing, swimming, hiking, arts and crafts, with full-time nurse and volunteer buddies. Free. Register by May 1. Camper and volunteer applications available at Camphorsinaround.org. 859-332-0001. cha0001@att.net.
Camp Hope - Central Kentucky. Ages 7-17. Aug. 4-5. Life Adventure Center, 570 Milner Road, Versailles. A weekend overnight camp with outdoor therapeutic activities to help children who have experienced the death of a loved one in the last year. Free. Register by June 15. 859-277-2700. bgcarenav.org/camphopecky. hbender@bgcarenav.org or khamilton@bgcarenav.org.
Camp Kesem at the University of Kentucky. Ages 6-18. July 28-Aug. 3. Camp Horsin' Around, 1159 Claunch Road, Perryville. Camp Kesem is a residential summer camp for children who have been impacted by a parent's cancer, whether the parent is in treatment, remission or has died. Camp is free for all eligible families. Register by July 1. 859-797-1546 (Abigail) or 859-250-9765 (Sarah). Campkesem.org/kentucky. kentucky@campkesem.org.
Camp Northward. Ages 9-25+. Ages 9-24, June 24-28. Ages 25+, June 3-7. Residential special needs youth and adult camp with programs and activities designed to enable camper to develop and grow in their relationship with Jesus Christ. Located outside Falmouth at 104 Oldham Drive. $220 week. 859-654-3865. Campnorthward.com. office@campnorthward.com.
Kentucky Lions Youth Camp (for blind and vision impaired youth). Ages 6-15, volunteer counselors age 16 and up. July 2-6. Traditional overnight recreational camp at 1480 Pine Tavern Road, Lebanon Junction. Free. Register by June 1. 502-264-0120. 502-833-4427. Lccky.org. wibblesb@aol.com.
Kentucky Lions Youth Camp (for deaf and hard of hearing youth). Ages 6-15, volunteer counselors age 16 and up. July 2-6. Traditional overnight recreational camp at 1480 Pine Tavern Road, Lebanon Junction. Free. Register by June 1. 502-264-0120. 502-833-4427. Lccky.org. wibblesb@aol.com.
Camp Heart to Heart (for youth affected by HIV/AIDS). Ages 5-12, volunteer counselors age 16 and up. July 9-13. Traditional overnight recreational camp at 1480 Pine Tavern Road, Lebanon Junction. Free. Register by June 1. 502-264-0120. 502-833-4427. Lccky.org. wibblesb@aol.com.
Camp Freedom (for children in foster care or legal custody of grandparents). Ages 6-11, volunteer counselors age 16 and up. July 9-13. Traditional overnight recreational camp at 1480 Pine Tavern Road, Lebanon Junction. Free. Register by June 1. 502-264-0120. 502-833-4427. Lccky.org. wibblesb@aol.com.
Youth Haven Bible Special Needs Camp. Residential camp in Beattyville. Ages 8-50. Acceptance is conditional, whether or not Youth Haven can adequately care for the needs of the camper. July 16-20 and 23-27. Youth Haven is a 70-acre facility located on the highest peak in Lee County, with indoor and outdoor chapels, spacious kitchen/dining areas, gymnasium, horses, hiking trails, boating, swimming, fishing and more. $95 – paid in full before June 1; $100 – $10 deposit before June 1, pay $90 on arrival; $110 after June 1. Register by June 1 and save $15. 606-464- 2445. Kmminc.org. yhbc@kmminc.org.
Sports
All Sports
Counselor in Training Camp (Companion camp to Spindletop Hall All-Sports Camp below). Ages 13-15. 9 a.m to 4:30 p.m. June 18-22, 25-29, July 23-27 and July 30-Aug. 3. Early drop off and late pick up available. 3414 Iron Works Road. Work alongside older counselors in leading and teaching the skills in AllSports Camp. Campers can sign up for one or more weeks. $180 week for Spindletop Hall members; $240 for non members. Lunch and snacks included. 859-255-2777. Spindletophall.org/allsports-camp.
Spindletop Hall All-Sports Camp. Ages 6-13. 9 a.m to 4:30 p.m. June 18-22, 25-29, July 23-27 and July 30-Aug. 3. 3414 Iron Works Road. Campers will participate in swimming, tennis, pickleball, volleyball, soccer, golf, archery, crafts and other activities. $180 week for Spindletop Hall members; $240 for non members. Lunch and snacks included. 859-255-2777. Spindletophall.org/allsports-camp.
Trinity Christian Academy Elementary Sports Camp. Grades 1-6. 9 a.m. to noon June 4-8. 3900 Rapid Run Drive, Lexington. Soccer, archery, basketball, volleyball, track. $125. 859-271-0079. Trinitylex.org. cworkman@trinitylex.org.
Archery
Trinity Christian Academy Archery Camp. Grades 4-6, 9-11 a.m. and grades 7-12, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 30-Aug. 3. $75. 3900 Rapid Run Drive, Lexington. 859-271-0079. Trinitylex.org. cworkman@trinitylex.org.
Baseball
Lexington Catholic Youth Baseball General Skills Camp. Ages 6-14. 9 a.m. to noon. June 11-13. $100. 2250 Clays Mill Road. Lexingtoncatholic.com. tbrooks@lexingtoncatholic.com.
Lexington Catholic Baseball Hitting Camp. Ages 6-14. 9 a.m. to noon. June 18-20. $100. 2250 Clays Mill Road. Lexingtoncatholic.com. tbrooks@lexingtoncatholic.com.
Basketball
Coach Blackford’s Basketball Camp. Ages 7-12. 8 a.m. to noon. June 25-28. Learn basic skills of shooting, dribbling, passing, offensive moves, ball handling and more. 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 team play. Woodford County Middle School, Versailles. $80. Register by June 11. 859-492-4075.
Hoop Dreams Basketball. 859-300-9225. Hoopdreamers.com. info@hoopdreamers.com.
▪ Summer Camp Session No. 1: The Game Changer. Grades 1-9. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 11-14. Lexington Ice Center, 536 Eureka Springs Drive, Lexington. Lunch and camp t-shirt provided. $159.99 through June 1, $179.99 after.
▪ The Shooting Lab: The Ultimate Shooter's Clinic to Developing Your Shot. Grades K-5, 9 a.m. to noon. Grades middle and high school, 1 to 3 p.m. June 25-28. 2412 Palumbo Drive, Lexington. $129.99.
▪ Summer Camp Session No. 2: The Fundamental Focus. Grades 1-9. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 30-Aug. 2. Lexington Ice Center. $159.99 through July 15, $179.99 after.
Lexington Catholic Girls Basketball Skills Camp. Ages 5-14. 5 to 8 p.m. July 10-12. $80. 2250 Clays Mill Road. strue@lexingtoncatholic.com.
Lexington Catholic Youth Basketball Skills Camp. Ages 5-14, co-ed. 8:30 a.m. to noon. June 11-14. 2250 Clays Mill Road, Lexington. bsalsman@lexingtoncatholic.com.
Trinity Christian Academy Basketball Clinic. Grades 4-6 9-11 a.m., grades 6-8 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 12. 3900 Rapid Run Drive, Lexington. $30. 859-271-0079. Trinitylex.org. cworkman@trinitylex.org.
Trinity Christian Academy Co-ed Basketball Camp. Grades 4-12. June 8-9. Grades 4-6: 2-3:30 p.m. June 8 and 9-11 a.m. June 9. Grades 7-8: 4-5:30 p.m. June 8 and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 9. Grades 9-12: 6-8 p.m. June 8 and 2-4 p.m. June 9. 3900 Rapid Run Drive, Lexington. $40. 859-271-0079. Trinitylex.org. cworkman@trinitylex.org.
Football
Lexington Catholic Youth Football Skills Camp. 9 to 11:30 a.m. June 4-7. $100. 2250 Clays Mill Road. nsmith@lexingtoncatholic.com.
Golf
Athens Junior Golf Camp. Ages 5-13. 9 a.m. to noon. June 11-13 or July 16-18. Camp focuses on golf fundamentals, combining instruction and practice with interactive activities. Athens Golf Center/Driving Range, 4400 Athens Boonesboro Road, Lexington. $125. 859-263-2152. Athensgolfcenter.com.
Lacrosse
Lacrosse Camp. Grades 3-8. June TBA. $80. Lexington Catholic, 2250 Clays Mill Road. mcampbell@lexingtoncatholic.com.
Soccer
Centre College Soccer Camps. Boys ages 9-13, June 10-13. Boys ages 14-18, July 11-14. Burchsoccercamps.com.
Frederick Douglass Youth Soccer Camp. Ages 5-13. 6 to 8:30 p.m. June 11-14. Youth kills camp and goal keeper training led by head girls and boys FDHS coaches, staff and players. FDHS Soccer Field, 2000 Winchester Road, Lexington. $90 by April 30, $100 after. Siblings, $75. fdhssoccergirls@gmail.com .
Lexington Catholic Youth Soccer Skills Camp. Ages 6-14. 9 am. to noon. June 4-7. $100. 2250 Clays Mill Road. Presented by Coach Terry Quigley. 859-433-7307. kathleen.quigley@twc.com.
LYSA soccer camps. Ages 3-18. June 11-15. Masterson Station Park. Lysa.org/summer-camps.
Softball
Lexington Catholic Softball Camp. June TBA. 2250 Clays Mill Road. encoreky1@gmail.com.
Tennis
Kentucky Wildcat Tennis Camp. Ages 8-18. June 17-21, July 15-19. Hilary J. Boone Tennis Center, 454 Complex Drive, Lexington. Covers all aspects of tennis from stroke production, match play, technique and singles and doubles strategy. Beginner to tournament advanced. Campers receive free camp t-shirt. $250 morning camp, $370 full-day camp, $560 overnight camp. 859-420-7290. Ukathletics.com/camps. uktenniscamp@gmail.com.
Lexington Tennis Club’s All Sports Camp. Ages 6-14. Weeks of June 11, 18, 25, July 16, 23, and Aug. 1-3. Full- and half-day camps. Other sport offerings include swimming, basketball and on/off court fitness. amy@ltctennis.com.
Volleyball
Dunbar Summer Volleyball Camps. June 5-8. Grades K-4, 8-10 a.m., $100; grades 5-6, 8-10:30 a.m., $120; grades 7-9, 9:30 a.m. to noon, $120; grades 6-9, noon-1:30 p.m., $60. Tuesdays-Thursdays at Dunbar High School gym, Fridays at Marikka’s on Southland Drive. Mail player info, t-shirt size and a check to Jenni Morgan, 1600 Man ‘o War Boulevard, Lexington, Ky 40513.
Trinity Christian Academy Middle School Volleyball Camp. Grades 5-8. 5 to 8 p.m. May 18 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 19. 3900 Rapid Run Drive, Lexington. $50. 859-271-0079. Trinitylex.org. cworkman@trinitylex.org.
Trinity Christian Academy JV-Varsity Volleyball Camp. Grades 8-12. 5-8 p.m. June 15 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 16. 3900 Rapid Run Drive, Lexington. $50. 859-271-0079. Trinitylex.org. cworkman@trinitylex.org.
Trinity Christian Academy Middle School Volleyball Camp. Grades 5-8. 5 to 8 p.m. July 20 and 10 a.m. to 2 pm.. July 21. 3900 Rapid Run Drive, Lexington. $50. 859-271-0079. Trinitylex.org. cworkman@trinitylex.org.
Lexington Catholic Volleyball Camp. Grades 5-8. 1 to 4 p.m. May 30-June 1. $100. 2250 Clays Mill Road, Lexington. afederle@lexingtoncatholic.com.
Theater
Asbury University ImpactU Theatre & Film Acting Camp. Grades 9-12. June 4-8. Residential camp. With industry professionals, utilize Asbury’s state-of-the-art blackbox theatre to practice and learn the technical and performance sides of theatre. Register by May 31. Asbury University, One Macklem Drive, Wilmore. $390, $50 sibling discount. 859-858-3511, Ext. 2503. Asbury.edu/impactu. visit@asbury.edu.
Lexington Catholic Drama Workshop. Ages 7-10, 9 a.m. to noon. July 23-27. Ages 11-14, 1 to 4 p.m. July 23-26 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 27. $125. 859-433-7307. kathleen.quigley@twc.com.
Lexington Children’s Theatre workshop/camp at the Grand Theatre, 312 West Main Street, Frankfort. Ages 8-14. 9 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. June 18-22 or July 23-27. $175. Register by June 25. 502-352-7469. Grandtheatrefrankfort.org.
Musical Theatre Voice Intensive. Grades 9-12. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 11-15. UK Campus, Fine Arts Building. This program develops the abilities of musical theater performers who are serious about the field and eager to enhance their skills. Performers grow through professional caliber classes in theory, technique, and artistry - and private lessons throughout the week. $375. 859-257-3297. Finearts.uky.edu/theatre-dance/summer-musical-theatre-voice-intensive.
West T. Hill Community Theatre’s SHAM*ROCK III Summer Camp. Ages 5-18. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 16-20 and 23-27. 117 Larrimore Lane, Danville. Uplift team from Northern Ireland teach a week of stage craft - music, singing, dancing. $150, $100 for additional siblings. Scholarships available. Westthill.com.
