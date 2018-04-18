Dennis Quaid, Dabney Coleman coming to Harry Dean Stanton Fest in July

If you like actors that moonlight as rock stars, then this year’s Harry Dean Stanton Fest has a couple of attractive events for you.
Opening night of the Fest, July 13, Dennis Quaid and his band, The Sharks, will perform at The Burl, following a screening of the Tom Thurman documentary about Stanton, “Crossing Mulholland,” at the Central Library’s Farish Theatre.
Donnie Fritts is better known as a musician than an actor, particularly playing keyboards for Kris Kristofferson. But he also wound up in several of Kristofferson’s movies such as “Convoy” (1978), “A Star is Born” (1976) and “Pat Garrett & Billy the Kid” (1973), which also featured Stanton. Fritts will headline at The Burl July 14 along with the appropriately-named Lexington collective Western Movies.
Dabney Coleman will not be offering a musical performance on the fest’s closing night, July 15. But he will participate in a Q&A at the Kentucky Theatre following a screening of the 2009 documentary “Char-ac-ter,” which features a discussion about the life and craft of acting between Coleman, Stanton, Peter Falk, Charles Grodin, Mark Rydell and Sydney Pollack.
This marks the Stanton Fest’s return to the summertime after an early fall outing last year to accomodate the premiere of “Lucky,” which marked only Stanton’s second starring performance in a feature film. It turned out to be his swan song as well, as Stanton died a few weeks before the fest at 91. Stanton was born in West Irvine and went to Lafayette High School and the University of Kentucky before embarking on an acting career.
This will be the eighth edition of the Harry Dean Stanton Fest, created by Lexington film enthusiast Lucy Jones and the Lexington Film League to celebrate the revered character actor in his home state. Like previous years, there will be screenings of movies he appeared in, including a return engagement of “Lucky” on the 15th. Tickets for The Burl shows with Quaid and Fritts are on sale now.
Here’s the complete HDS Fest lineup.
July 13
7 p.m.: “Crossing Mulholland” (2011). Farish Theater at the Central Library, 140 East Main Street. Followed by Q&A with director Tom Thurman and Jim Huggins, Jim Huggins, Jr., Jamie James, and Donnie Fritts. Free.
10 p.m.: Dennis Quaid and the Sharks, The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. $20 at Theburlky.com.
July 14
11 a.m.: “Young Doctors in Love” (1982). Farish Theater. Free.
1 p.m.: “Private Benjamin” (1980). Farish Theater. Free.
3 p.m.: “Repo Man” (1984). Farish Theater. Free.
7 p.m.: Harry Dean Stanton Trivia with Local Trivia Action. The Burl. Free.
9 p.m.: Donnie Fritts performs with Western Movies. The Burl. $12.
July 15
1 p.m.: “The Missouri Breaks” (1976). Farish Theater. Free.
3:30 p.m.: “Lucky” (2017). Farish Theater. Free.
7 p.m.: “Char-ac-ter” (2009). Kentucky Theatre, 214 East Main Street. Followed by Q&A with Dabney Coleman and Drago Sumonja. $10.
Visit Harrydeanstantonfest.org for more information.
Comments