List of DVD release dates for May 1 and beyond

Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
MAY
1: Peter Rabbit
1: 12 Strong
1: Winchester
1: Mary and the Witch's Flower
1: The Insult
1: In the Fade
1: Nostalgia
1: Please Stand By
1: All I Wish
1: Lazer Team 2
1: Maya The Bee 2: The Honey Games
1: The Son of Bigfoot
1: Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell
8: Fifty Shades Freed
8: Batman Ninja
8: Dear White People: Season 1
8: Human Flow
15: Black Panther
15: Samson
15: The Monkey King 3
15: Bent
15: LEGO DC Super Hero Girls: Super-Villain High
15: Rick and Morty: Complete Third Season
15: Submergence
15: The Bold Type: Season One
15: Forgiven
15: The Shannara Chronicles: Season Two
15: Masterpiece Mystery!: Unforgotten, Season 2
