List of DVD release dates for May 1 and beyond

Tribune News Service

May 01, 2018 04:00 AM

Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:

MAY

1: Peter Rabbit

1: 12 Strong

1: Winchester

1: Mary and the Witch's Flower

1: The Insult

1: In the Fade

1: Nostalgia

1: Please Stand By

1: All I Wish

1: Lazer Team 2

1: Maya The Bee 2: The Honey Games

1: The Son of Bigfoot

1: Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell

8: Fifty Shades Freed

8: Batman Ninja

8: Dear White People: Season 1

8: Human Flow

15: Black Panther

15: Samson

15: The Monkey King 3

15: Bent

15: LEGO DC Super Hero Girls: Super-Villain High

15: Rick and Morty: Complete Third Season

15: Submergence

15: The Bold Type: Season One

15: Forgiven

15: The Shannara Chronicles: Season Two

15: Masterpiece Mystery!: Unforgotten, Season 2

