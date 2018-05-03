Kentucky native writes new Celine Dion song for 'Deadpool 2'

While one might not usually associate Kentucky native and winner of "The Voice" Jordan Smith with a foul-mouthed anti-hero like Deadpool, Smith has a surprising tie to the upcoming movie featuring the character.
Celine Dion released a new music video on Thursday for her song on the "Deadpool 2" soundtrack. The song, called "Ashes," was written by Smith, he said in an Instagram post Thursday.
"So honored and completely humbled to have written this song for the incomparable @celinedion," Smith said on Instagram. "Never doubt the power of hard work or the importance of small beginnings."
The first "Deadpool" movie garnered $783.1 million at the box office with its off-beat satirical humor, and if Dion's music video is any indication the second film will follow suit.
The video, which starts with Dion singing on stage to an empty theater, shows clips of the upcoming movie throughout. Toward the end of the song, Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool joins her on stage to perform an interpretative dance, complete with high heels.
Comments