Who’s playing where, this weekend?

September 29, 2016 9:05 AM

Place

Address

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

Austin City Saloon

Woodhill Shopping Center

Dillon Carmichael, 10

County Wide, 10

Azur

3070 Lakecrest Circle

Willie Eames, 7-10

D.J. Crowe, 7-10

Backstretch Bar & Grill

1784 Bryan Station Rd.

Cheap Whiskey, 8:30-12:30

Banners

3650 Boston Rd.

Sam Jones Trio, 9-1

Brick Alley

325 St. Claire St., Frankfort

Chris Fallis and Bywater, 9

Dudley and Stephen Gullette, 10-11:30

Brother’s Bar-B-Que

and Brewing

464 S. Fourth St., Danville

R.C. and the Nightshades, 8-12

Some Rock Band, 8-12

Chevy Chase Inn

833 Euclid Ave.

Roger BonDurant, 10-2

Herrington & Friends, 10-2

The Tallboys, 8-11

Christie’s

115 N. Broadway, Georgetown

Raleigh Dailey, 7

Hurley Ridge, 7

Cosmic Charlie’s

388 Woodland Ave.

Junior Boys, 10, $15

Giuseppe’s

4456 Nicholasville Rd.

David Hall, 7-11

Tom Senff, 7-11

The Green Lantern

497 W. Third St.

Palisades, Big Fresh, 9, $5

Shawnthony Calypso, Loaded Barrel, Reindeer, 9, $5

Henry Clay’s Public House

112 N. Upper St.

Greg Austin, 8:30; The Throwbacks, 10:30

Mark Bell, 10:30-1:30

Horseshoes KY Grill & Saloon

1987 N. Broadway

Tony Stone, 5; Eddie Barber Band, 10, $5

Anthony Wells, 5; Eddie Barber, 10, $5

Cheap Whiskey, 7

J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar

3191 Beaumont Centre Circle

Dave Britton, 8-11

Trippin’ Roots, 8-11

Julep Cup

111 Woodland Ave.

J. Poole, 7-9

Harold Young, 7-9

Lakeside Live

161 Lexington Green Circle

Bebo Baxter, 6-9

Leopold and His Fiction, 6-9

Malabu Pub & Grille

239 Surfside Dr.

LexVegas, midnight-2:30

LexVegas, 10-2

Matt Gwynn, 10-2

Marikka’s Restaurant

411 Southland Dr.

Marikka’s German Trio, 6-9

Marikka’s German Trio, 6-9

Minglewood

150 N. Limestone

Coleslaw, 8

Musictown

114 Lisle Industrial Ave.

Larry Sanders & Borderline, 7-9:30

O’Neills

2051 Richmond Rd.

Encore of Lexington, 9

Encore of Lexington, 9

Parlay Social

249 W. Short St.

Kenny Owens and Group Therapy, 9:30, $5

Boogie and The Titanics, 9:30, $5

Patchen Pub

153 Patchen Dr.

Retro Symphony, 9-1:30

RoosterBrew Micro Brewery and Tap Room

609 Main St., Paris

Liam’s Fancy’s Bev and Dan, 7:30-9:30

SEC Pub

4379 Old Harrodsburg Rd.

Brad Hoskins & Ben Martin, 7-10

Talon Winery

7086 Tates Creek Rd.

Jason Hugg, 6-9

Twisted Cork

3344 Partner Place

Dan Pence, 5-7; Whitney Acke & Allen Dargavell, 8

Troy Estes, 8

Open mic, 6-9

Wallace Station

3854 Old Frankfort Pk.

Open OT jam, 4; Jeri K. & Nat, 6:30

Waterfront Grille & Gathering

220 Athens-Boonesboro Rd., Winchester

Wild Card, 8

Kelly Richey, 8

Willie’s Locally Known

286 Southland Dr.

Olivia Lane, 9, $10

Nikki Hill, 9, $12

Jordan DePaul, Paul Luc, 8, $5

Windy Corner Market

4595 Bryan Station Rd.

Pawpaw Pickers, 6

All shows at night. Listings run as space permits. To report listings for this guide, e-mail livemusicguide@herald-leader.com by 5 p.m. Tuesday. SOURCES: individual venues

