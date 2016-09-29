Who’s playing where, this weekend?

Place
Austin City Saloon
Woodhill Shopping Center
Dillon Carmichael, 10
County Wide, 10
Azur
3070 Lakecrest Circle
Willie Eames, 7-10
D.J. Crowe, 7-10
Backstretch Bar & Grill
1784 Bryan Station Rd.
Cheap Whiskey, 8:30-12:30
Banners
3650 Boston Rd.
Sam Jones Trio, 9-1
Brick Alley
325 St. Claire St., Frankfort
Chris Fallis and Bywater, 9
Dudley and Stephen Gullette, 10-11:30
Brother’s Bar-B-Que
and Brewing
464 S. Fourth St., Danville
R.C. and the Nightshades, 8-12
Some Rock Band, 8-12
Chevy Chase Inn
833 Euclid Ave.
Roger BonDurant, 10-2
Herrington & Friends, 10-2
The Tallboys, 8-11
Christie’s
115 N. Broadway, Georgetown
Raleigh Dailey, 7
Hurley Ridge, 7
Cosmic Charlie’s
388 Woodland Ave.
Junior Boys, 10, $15
Giuseppe’s
4456 Nicholasville Rd.
David Hall, 7-11
Tom Senff, 7-11
The Green Lantern
497 W. Third St.
Palisades, Big Fresh, 9, $5
Shawnthony Calypso, Loaded Barrel, Reindeer, 9, $5
Henry Clay’s Public House
112 N. Upper St.
Greg Austin, 8:30; The Throwbacks, 10:30
Mark Bell, 10:30-1:30
Horseshoes KY Grill & Saloon
1987 N. Broadway
Tony Stone, 5; Eddie Barber Band, 10, $5
Anthony Wells, 5; Eddie Barber, 10, $5
Cheap Whiskey, 7
J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar
3191 Beaumont Centre Circle
Dave Britton, 8-11
Trippin’ Roots, 8-11
Julep Cup
111 Woodland Ave.
J. Poole, 7-9
Harold Young, 7-9
Lakeside Live
161 Lexington Green Circle
Bebo Baxter, 6-9
Leopold and His Fiction, 6-9
Malabu Pub & Grille
239 Surfside Dr.
LexVegas, midnight-2:30
LexVegas, 10-2
Matt Gwynn, 10-2
Marikka’s Restaurant
411 Southland Dr.
Marikka’s German Trio, 6-9
Marikka’s German Trio, 6-9
Minglewood
150 N. Limestone
Coleslaw, 8
Musictown
114 Lisle Industrial Ave.
Larry Sanders & Borderline, 7-9:30
O’Neills
2051 Richmond Rd.
Encore of Lexington, 9
Encore of Lexington, 9
Parlay Social
249 W. Short St.
Kenny Owens and Group Therapy, 9:30, $5
Boogie and The Titanics, 9:30, $5
Patchen Pub
153 Patchen Dr.
Retro Symphony, 9-1:30
RoosterBrew Micro Brewery and Tap Room
609 Main St., Paris
Liam’s Fancy’s Bev and Dan, 7:30-9:30
SEC Pub
4379 Old Harrodsburg Rd.
Brad Hoskins & Ben Martin, 7-10
Talon Winery
7086 Tates Creek Rd.
Jason Hugg, 6-9
Twisted Cork
3344 Partner Place
Dan Pence, 5-7; Whitney Acke & Allen Dargavell, 8
Troy Estes, 8
Open mic, 6-9
Wallace Station
3854 Old Frankfort Pk.
Open OT jam, 4; Jeri K. & Nat, 6:30
Waterfront Grille & Gathering
220 Athens-Boonesboro Rd., Winchester
Wild Card, 8
Kelly Richey, 8
Willie’s Locally Known
286 Southland Dr.
Olivia Lane, 9, $10
Nikki Hill, 9, $12
Jordan DePaul, Paul Luc, 8, $5
Windy Corner Market
4595 Bryan Station Rd.
Pawpaw Pickers, 6
