Proclaimers still rowing that 500-mile road

About 30 years ago, Scottish twin brothers Charlie and Craig Reid thought it might be a good idea to form a band, to fend off their looming unemployment.
Everything went respectably well, until the meteor hit: "I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)," a song from their 1988 sophomore album, "Sunshine On Leith," became a worldwide hit in 1993 after it was featured in the Johnny Depp movie "Benny & Joon."
It was calamitous and great, the kind of hit even famous bands rarely have. In the years since, the Proclaimers have toured steadily, released roughly half a dozen solid albums and seen "Leith" serve as source material for a musical (and eventually a film).
In a phone interview, Charlie Reid, 54, gave a rundown of life before, during, and after "500 Miles." The following is an edited version of that conversation:
10. They started off simply.
When we started, it was the two of us with guitars. We were very conscious of the fact that a lot of the music that moved us was very stripped-down and simple. As I recall, nursery rhymes came up a lot something that hit you straightaway. We get lots of little kids. We get a lot of kids with autism, Down syndrome, who seem to latch onto what we do, and I think to a degree drive their parents crazy. They seem to become very firm fans.
9. They didn't expect much.
We went into doing this thinking the maximum we could achieve was to stop drawing unemployment benefits, and to make a living playing small clubs, and we would see where it would take us. It was unlikely to take us to a 30-year career.
8. When "500 Miles" hit, they knew exactly why.
I think it was always evident why it happened. It's very easily remembered. Some of it wasn't even words. It's a chant, it's got a marching beat, a stop-start thing, it's got a memorable chorus. It hasn't aged, because it hasn't got synthesizers all over it. It's all the things that seem so bloody obvious but, you know, try to write another one. I don't think we ever expect to have anything as big as that again.
7. Fame, when it came, was strange.
What happens is, you get a little confused. You get more anxious to make sure you don't become like the people you dislike. It's only music, it's not like you're building a house, or working in a hospital. We've seen so many people who get above themselves when they become successful. We were very, very determined not to do that, and if there was any sign of that in the other, we would be very quick to point it out.
6. But they inevitably lost a lot of those new fans, anyway.
The way you build 'em back up is, you stay on the road. You make new records, you really tour a lot, you concentrate on festivals. Because if you get people from festivals who stumble upon you, then they discover you by accident, which is probably the best way.
5. The success of "500 Miles" is a semimystical thing that transcends them.
The record is so much bigger than we are, and will ever be. It's taken on a kind of magic of its own, and a life of its own. There are bands who've had many more hit records than us, who've never had a hit this persistent, or with the longevity this record has.
4. Unlike many artists with a career-changing hit, they have never secretly hated the song that made them famous.
We've never resented playing it, never once, ever. It feels like it isn't ours anymore. That's what happens, it becomes something you sing, that's out there in a way that all the other songs never really (are). It feels like, I wouldn't say a gift from God, but something we were lucky to be a part of.
3. Which is good, because they will never escape it.
It's just grown bigger and bigger, and it may have abated in the past few years, but it's hardly noticeable. It has a life that is much bigger than ours. It's absolutely uncontrollable, and we're very glad for it.
2. When the Reids go out together, they're instantly recognizable as the twin brothers from the Proclaimers. So they don't hang out a lot.
We have two years on the road where we play lots of gigs, and then the third year we stay home and write a new record, and record it. When we're off the road, we meet up every couple of days to go over new material. Apart from that, we don't socialize an awful lot. We don't go to the pub with each other.
1. Because they're genial nerds with glasses, they can perform long into old age and still retain their dignity. Still, it's tough.
As you get older and the voice changes, hitting the really high notes becomes more difficult.
You keep going as long as the people want to see you, and as long as you can do it properly. When you get to the point where the voice is going and you can't do it properly - I wouldn't want to destroy memories by doing it badly.
