New music Friday from Kings of Leon, Conor Oberst, Two Door Cinema Club

OUT FRIDAY
Big Star, “Complete Third”
Blackberry Smoke, “Like an Arrow”
Dillinger Escape Plan, “Dissociation”
Dr. John, “Musical Mojo of Dr. John”
The Game, “1992”
Kings of Leon, “Walls”
Lissie, “Love at Union Chapel”
Moby, “These Systems are Failing”
French Montana, “MC4”
Conor Oberst, “Ruminations”
Two Door Cinema Club, “Gameshow”
Frank Zappa, “Chicago ’78”
COMING OCT. 21
Michael Bublé, “Nobody But Me”
Leonard Cohen, “You Want It Darker”
Lady Gaga, “Joanne”
Pretenders, “Alone”
