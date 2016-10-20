The many personas of Joan Osborne to meet in Frankfort

Joan Osborne
7:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Grand Theatre, 308 St. Clair St. in Frankfort. $20-$35. 502-352-7469. Grandtheatrefrankfort.org, Joanosborne.com.
Joan Osborne returns to Kentucky on Friday night, just down the interstate from her native Anchorage. But one has to wonder which songstress will be onstage at the Grand Theatre.
Will it be the pop stylist who turned “One of Us” into a career-defining single in 1995, beginning a run of albums with a sense of songcraft that extended to the release of “Love and Hate” in 2014?
Will it be the jam-savvy singer who offered vocal services to the surviving members of the Grateful Dead when they toured under the abbreviated moniker of The Dead in 2003?
Perhaps it will be the blues and soul ambassador who sang “Heat Wave” and “What Becomes of the Broken Hearted” with the Funk Brothers in the extraordinary 2002 documentary “Standing in the Shadows on Motown:” who performed, produced and recorded with The Holmes Brothers; and, this very fall, who is sharing a concert trek with Mavis Staples (Friday night’s concert comes during a weeklong break from that tour).
Then again, it might be the Osborne who took to New York’s Café Carlyle in the spring for a program devoted exclusively to Bob Dylan songs with the same trio members who will accompany her Friday night in Frankfort: keyboardist Keith Cotton and guitarist Jack Petruzzelli.
If the recent sets on the tour with Staples are indications, a bit of all those performance personas will go into the Frankfort show. The repertoire has included covers by artists as varied as Dylan, the Grateful Dead, John Prine, Muddy Waters and Slim Harpo, and a few vintage originals, including “St. Teresa” and “Spider Web.”
“At every point in the evening,” wrote Stephen Holden of The New York Times about the trio performance in March at the Carlyle, “you had a sense of Ms. Osborne as an artist who knew exactly what she was doing.”
Martin Family Circus
4 p.m. Oct. 22 at Robert D. Campbell Junior High School, 620 Boone Ave. in Winchester. Martinfamilycircus.com.
It’s homecoming time this weekend for Paul Martin, guitarist and now ringleader of the Martin Family Circus, which celebrates the release of its new album, “Past, Present and Future,” with a performance Saturday at Campbell Junior High School.
Martin is a Winchester native, but his career took off upon moving to Nashville. He was guitarist and vocalist for Kentucky country/pop mainstay Exile during the final lap of their late 1980s/early ’90s chart-topping run. He then toured and recorded extensively as a multi-instrumentalist for Marty Stuart’s band, The Fabulous Superlatives.
The Martin Family Circus is exactly what the title implies: a band that uses Martin, his vocalist wife, Jamie Allen Martin (daughter of veteran Oak Ridge Boys singer Duane Allen), and their four children, March, Kell, Texas and Tallant. The group’s harmonies suggest country, but “Past, Present and Future” is broad enough in terms of repertoire to include pop nuggets by the Beach Boys (“Wouldn’t It Be Nice?”), gospel (“Take My Hand, Precious Lord”) and originals (“One Lifetime’s Not Enough”).
Saturday’s performance, with Trish Torline opening, is free, but donations will be accepted to benefit the Clark County Homeless Coalition.
Also, fans should keep Nov. 10 free. That’s when the Martin Family Circus will share a bill for the WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour with Exile at the Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center, 300 East Third Street (6:45 p.m., $20). Call 859-280-2218 or go to Lexingtonlyric.tix.com. This will be a rare Thursday outing for the program. WoodSongs typically tapes on Monday evenings.
Esperanza time
Over the past decade, Esperanza Spalding has been the bassist of choice for celebrated jazz artists Joe Lovano, Wayne Shorter and Jack DeJohnette. But there as also been a strong electric current to the pop and soul music she makes as a solo artist through the albums “Esperanza” (2008) and “Radio Music Society” (2012).
The blend was eclectic enough for Spalding to take best new artist honors at the 2011 Grammy Awards. You can’t really sense what a historic win that was until you look at the lineup that was in contention for the trophy that year: Justin Beiber, Drake, Florence and the Machine, and Mumford and Sons.
On Friday night (Oct. 21), Spalding brings the compositions from her newest album, “Emily’s D+Evolution,” to the Kentucky Center for the Arts’ ultra-intimate Bomhard Theatre, 501 West Main Street in Louisville. The album leans heavily to a soul, funk and fusion sound co-produced by Tony Visconti, whose extensive list of credits include production on over a dozen albums by David Bowie (8 p.m., $35, $45).
For tickets, call 1-800-775-7777 or go to Kentuckycenter.org.
