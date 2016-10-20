Music News & Reviews

October 20, 2016 11:09 AM

New music from Lady Gaga, Leonard Cohen, Ben Sollee, Exile, more ...

OUT FRIDAY

Ryan Bingham, “Live”

Michael Bublé, “Nobody But Me”

Leonard Cohen, “You Want It Darker”

David Crosby, “Lighthouse”

Exile, “Wrapped Up in Your Arms for Christmas”

Jimmy Eat World, “Integrity Blues”

Korn, “Serenity of Suffering”

Lady Gaga, “Joanne”

Sarah McLachlan, “Wonderland”

Pretenders, “Alone”

Rascal Flatts, “Greatest Gift of All”

Relient K, “Air for Free”

Ben Sollee and Jordan Ellis, “Infowars”

Dean Ween Group, “Deaner Album

COMING OCT. 28

Kenny Chesney, “Cosmic Hallelujah”

Alejandro Escovedo, “Burn Something Beautiful”

Helmet, “Dead to the World”

Kacey Musgraves, “Very Kacey Christmas”

SOURCE: CD CENTRAL

