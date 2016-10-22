Wintry Philharmonic concert doesn’t fulfill expectations

The grand finale of Friday night’s Lexington Philharmonic concert was primarily billed as a marriage of cinematic contemporary music and spectacular natural images.
If composer Christopher Theofanidis and filmmaker Jose Francisco Salgado’s “Legend of the Northern Lights” had been that -- more of that, and less of the extraneous trappings surrounding it -- the work could have been a great finish to an adventurous evening of music. But as presented, it was a dissatisfying end to a concert that was almost never quite as good as it looked on paper.
Almost.
“Finlandia” was spectacular.
Under conductor Scott Terrell’s baton, Jean Sibelius’ nationalistic masterpiece was vividly brought to life with all the foreboding and spectacle you could ask for, clearly defining its quick dramatic sections, while also shifting beautifully into the “Finlandia Hymn” portion.
It was a performance that roused several audience members to their feet in a spontaneous ovation, something we don’t often see for what was essentially an after-intermission overture -- though the eight-minute piece was the evening’s title work.
Terrell (rightfully) considers Sibelius underrated, particularly next to his contemporaries such as Gustav Mahler. So he took the chillier climates theme offered by “Northern Lights” to offer up two pieces from the Finnish icon, programming his lesser-known “Symphony No. 1” to open the evening.
It certainly got the wintry mood of the concert going with its solitary clarinet, eventually doused in a flurry of strings. The symphony is intricate and in many ways unexpected when given what we’re used to in symphonies. The first movement resolves in a pair of pizzicato chords, and only the third ends with anything resembling symphonic heft. What we hear in the first symphony, composed around the same time as “Finlandia,” at the turn of the 20th century, is a confident, individual voice.
Terrell wisely programmed the symphony in the first half, as it is not in that grand finale style that has led to predictable concert programming with the symphony at the end.
But neither was “Northern Lights.” To be sure, Salgado’s images of the high-latitude phenomenon – shot himself and taken from NASA cameras, including on the International Space Station – were amazing, and Theofanidis provided a thrilling aural companion.
But it was shoehorned into a children’s story about the northern lights and an attempt at scientific explanation of the phenomenon that were more frustrating than illuminating. It seem like a tremendous amount of exposition for a piece that clocks in at the length of a sitcom. Actors Peter Van de Graaff and Ellen Naish did a fine job with what they had, but it was too little to be effective and just enough to be annoying.
Watching “Northern Lights,” it was easy to start thinking, “when the heck are we going to see some northern lights?” When we did, they were spectacular, and it would have been nice to have had a larger screen in the Singletary Center concert hall. As presented, it was too little, too late.
Terrell wanted to program Theofanidis, a composer of growing reputation who is being played all over the world, for a while. And while “The Northern Lights” was disappointing in its presentation – which sort of distracted from the music – it whet the appetite for more of the composer’s work.
This concert was right in line with the increasingly adventurous approach to programming in the Terrell era. Sometimes that will yield a night like Friday, where the parts don’t form a satisfying whole. But it is exciting to have an orchestra that treats composition as a living, evolving form and keeps Lexington in the national music conversation. While this evening was a disappointment, it certainly is no reason to change course. For music lovers, “it’s the journey, not the destination,” applies to the concert-going experience.
Comments