Dierks Bentley would rather play concerts than accept awards

3:52 A fiddler's final tribute to her mother Pause

2:34 Local musician Will Solomon talks about his debut album

4:09 Will Solomon performs song from new album

0:43 James Taylor and audience sing 'Purple Rain' at Rupp Arena

1:56 Jordan Smith sings national anthem at UK game

2:05 Eddie Gran is crushing Benny Snell

1:12 Woman with a gun in standoff with police

1:54 Stephen Johnson's California cool

1:28 Sword fighting and whips entice students to the theatre

1:32 Peek inside historic theater closed for 3 decades