Who’s playing where, this weekend?

Place
Address
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
Addie’s at Woodford Inn
140 Park St., Versailles
Ron Burden, 6-10
American Legion Post 8
1230 Man ‘O War Place
Halloween Jam, 7:30-12
Austin City Saloon
Woodhill Shopping Center
Adair’s Run, 9
Dillon Carmichael, 9
Azur
3070 Lakecrest Circle
DJ Rice, 7-10
Da Nomads, 7-10
Backstretch Bar & Grill
1784 Bryan Station Rd.
Boogie G & The Titanics, 8:30-12:30
Ronn Crowder & Friends, 7-11
Banners
3650 Boston Rd.
Six Pack Poets, 9-1
The Distraxions, 9-1
Bogart’s at The Campbell House
1375 S. Broadway
Caught Red Handed, 9
Brasabana
841 Lane Allen Rd.
Big Maracas, 7-10
Brick Alley
325 St. Claire St., Frankfort
Yellow Dye, No. 5, 9
DJ, Halloween dance party, 9, free if in costume
Brother’s Bar-B-Que
and Brewing
464 S. Fourth St., Danville
RC and the Nightshades, 8-12
Dump Truck on the Run, 8-12
The Burl
375 Thompson Rd.
Chris Knight, Tyler Childers, 9, $25
Halloween party, costume contest: HYTYD, Lancelott, Coughinz, Trvpadiktz, 9, $10
Cheapside Bar and Grill
131 Cheapside
Space Owls, 10-1
Chevy Chase Inn
833 Euclid Ave.
Roger BonDurant, The Squirrels, 10-2
Rebel Without a Cause, 10-2
Christie’s
115 N. Broadway, Georgetown
Raleigh Dailey, 7
Great Shoes, 8
5 O’clock Somewhere
210 E. Maple St., Nicholasville.
Five Below Band, 9-1, $3, free if you wear pink
Five Below Band, 9-1
The Red Mile
1101 Winbak Way
Clubhouse: The Bats, 7. Grand Atrium: Too Cool, 9:30
Grand Atrium: Off The Clock, 7
The Green Lantern
497 W. Third St.
20 Minutes of Action, Palisades, Attempt, Big Fresh, The Binders, 9
Mr. Gnome, Ancient Warfare, 9
Grey Goose
170 Jefferson St.
Mike Cleary, 8-11
Paul Childers, Black Tie Affair, 8-11
Henry Clay’s Public House
112 N. Upper St.
Greg Austin, 8:30; Other
Brothers, 10:30
Greg Austin, 8:30; Grayson
Jenkins, 10:30
Horseshoes KY Grill & Saloon
1987 N. Broadway
Tony Ward, 5; Wild Card, 10, $5
Double Trouble, 5; Wild Card, 10, $5
Cheap Whiskey, 7
J. Render’s Southern
Table & Bar
3191 Beaumont Centre Circle
Taylor Hughes, 8-11
Jax Burgers & Brews
The Mall at Lexington Green
Amadeus Durbin, 8
Willie Eames, 8
Julep Cup
111 Woodland Ave.
Zach Hammond, 7-9
J. Poole, 7-9
Malabu Pub & Grille
239 Surfside Dr.
LexVegas, midnight-2:30
Graveyard Romeo’s, 10-2, $5
Matt Gwynn, 10-2
Marikka’s
411 Southland Dr.
Flashback, 10-2
Musictown
114 Lisle Industrial Ave.
The Fugitives, Felicity Burkhead,
7-9:30, $10
O’Neills
2051 Richmond Rd.
Radio 80, 9
Parlay Social
249 W. Short St.
Donny Brook Band, 9:30, $5
Kenny Owens & Group Therapy,
9:30, $5
SEC Pub
4379 Old Harrodsburg Rd.
DJ Jake, karaoke, 9-1
The Throwbacks, 9-1, $5
Squires Tavern
3429 Buckhorn Dr.
Deep Pockets, 9-1
Twenty Years Gone, 9-1
Twisted Cork
3344 Partner Place
Dan Pence, 5-7; Ray Adams, 8
A Little Bit More, 6; Whitney Acke, Allen Dargavell, 8
Windy Corner Market
4595 Bryan Station Rd.
Pawpaw Pickers, 6
All shows at night. Listings run as space permits. To report listings for this guide, e-mail livemusicguide@herald-leader.com by 5 p.m. Tuesday. SOURCES: individual venues
