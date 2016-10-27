Music News & Reviews

Who’s playing where, this weekend?

Place

Address

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

Addie’s at Woodford Inn

140 Park St., Versailles

Ron Burden, 6-10

American Legion Post 8

1230 Man ‘O War Place

Halloween Jam, 7:30-12

Austin City Saloon

Woodhill Shopping Center

Adair’s Run, 9

Dillon Carmichael, 9

Azur

3070 Lakecrest Circle

DJ Rice, 7-10

Da Nomads, 7-10

Backstretch Bar & Grill

1784 Bryan Station Rd.

Boogie G & The Titanics, 8:30-12:30

Ronn Crowder & Friends, 7-11

Banners

3650 Boston Rd.

Six Pack Poets, 9-1

The Distraxions, 9-1

Bogart’s at The Campbell House

1375 S. Broadway

Caught Red Handed, 9

Caught Red Handed, 9

Brasabana

841 Lane Allen Rd.

Big Maracas, 7-10

Brick Alley

325 St. Claire St., Frankfort

Yellow Dye, No. 5, 9

DJ, Halloween dance party, 9, free if in costume

Brother’s Bar-B-Que

and Brewing

464 S. Fourth St., Danville

RC and the Nightshades, 8-12

Dump Truck on the Run, 8-12

The Burl

375 Thompson Rd.

Chris Knight, Tyler Childers, 9, $25

Halloween party, costume contest: HYTYD, Lancelott, Coughinz, Trvpadiktz, 9, $10

Cheapside Bar and Grill

131 Cheapside

Space Owls, 10-1

Space Owls, 10-1

Chevy Chase Inn

833 Euclid Ave.

Roger BonDurant, The Squirrels, 10-2

Rebel Without a Cause, 10-2

Christie’s

115 N. Broadway, Georgetown

Raleigh Dailey, 7

Great Shoes, 8

5 O’clock Somewhere

210 E. Maple St., Nicholasville.

Five Below Band, 9-1, $3, free if you wear pink

Five Below Band, 9-1

The Red Mile

1101 Winbak Way

Clubhouse: The Bats, 7. Grand Atrium: Too Cool, 9:30

Grand Atrium: Off The Clock, 7

The Green Lantern

497 W. Third St.

20 Minutes of Action, Palisades, Attempt, Big Fresh, The Binders, 9

Mr. Gnome, Ancient Warfare, 9

Grey Goose

170 Jefferson St.

Mike Cleary, 8-11

Paul Childers, Black Tie Affair, 8-11

Henry Clay’s Public House

112 N. Upper St.

Greg Austin, 8:30; Other

Brothers, 10:30

Greg Austin, 8:30; Grayson

Jenkins, 10:30

Horseshoes KY Grill & Saloon

1987 N. Broadway

Tony Ward, 5; Wild Card, 10, $5

Double Trouble, 5; Wild Card, 10, $5

Cheap Whiskey, 7

J. Render’s Southern

Table & Bar

3191 Beaumont Centre Circle

Taylor Hughes, 8-11

Taylor Hughes, 8-11

Jax Burgers & Brews

The Mall at Lexington Green

Amadeus Durbin, 8

Willie Eames, 8

Julep Cup

111 Woodland Ave.

Zach Hammond, 7-9

J. Poole, 7-9

Malabu Pub & Grille

239 Surfside Dr.

LexVegas, midnight-2:30

Graveyard Romeo’s, 10-2, $5

Matt Gwynn, 10-2

Marikka’s

411 Southland Dr.

Flashback, 10-2

Musictown

114 Lisle Industrial Ave.

The Fugitives, Felicity Burkhead,

7-9:30, $10

O’Neills

2051 Richmond Rd.

Radio 80, 9

Radio 80, 9

Parlay Social

249 W. Short St.

Donny Brook Band, 9:30, $5

Kenny Owens & Group Therapy,

9:30, $5

SEC Pub

4379 Old Harrodsburg Rd.

DJ Jake, karaoke, 9-1

The Throwbacks, 9-1, $5

Squires Tavern

3429 Buckhorn Dr.

Deep Pockets, 9-1

Twenty Years Gone, 9-1

Twisted Cork

3344 Partner Place

Dan Pence, 5-7; Ray Adams, 8

A Little Bit More, 6; Whitney Acke, Allen Dargavell, 8

Windy Corner Market

4595 Bryan Station Rd.

Pawpaw Pickers, 6

All shows at night. Listings run as space permits. To report listings for this guide, e-mail livemusicguide@herald-leader.com by 5 p.m. Tuesday. SOURCES: individual venues

