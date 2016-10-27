Music News & Reviews

October 27, 2016 3:01 PM

New music from Kenny Chesney, Jimmy Buffett, She & Him and more

OUT FRIDAY

Jimmy Buffett, “Tis the SeaSon”

Kenny Chesney, “Cosmic Hallelujah”

Crowbar, “Serpent Only Lies”

Empire of the Sun, “Two Vines”

Alejandro Escovedo, “Burn Something Beautiful”

Philip Glass, “Complete Sony Recordings”

Helmet, “Dead to the World”

Kacey Musgraves, “Very Kacey Christmas”

Nada Surf, “Peaceful Ghosts”

LeAnn Rimes, “Remnants”

She & Him, “Christmas Party”

Dee Snider, “We Are the Ones”

Tove Lo, “Lady Wood”

COMING NOV. 4

Bon Jovi, “This House is Not For Sale”

Common, “Black America Again”

Jim James, “Eternally Even”

Alicia Keys, “Here”

SOURCE: CD CENTRAL

