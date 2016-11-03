Music News & Reviews

Chris Stapleton triumphant in return to CMA Awards

By Rich Copley

Chris Stapleton returned to the scene of his breakout triumph last year, the annual Country Music Association Awards, and took home two more trophies.

His trio of wins last year — album of the year for “Traveller,” new artist of the year and male vocalist of the year — along with a show-stopping performance with Justin Timberlake transformed Stapleton from a critics’ darling to a chart-topper overnight. And he followed that up with multiple wins at the Grammys, the Academy of Country Music Awards and more.

Wednesday night, the Johnson County-raised star was a repeat winner of male vocalist of the year, also won music video of the year for “Fire Away,” and performed with fellow Eastern Kentuckian Dwight Yoakam on a cover of Ray Charles’ “Spanish Angels.”

Wednesday was the 50th anniversary of the CMA’s which Stapleton recognized accepting his honors.

“I’ve gotten to be a fan tonight,” he said, according to Tasteofcountry.com. “It means so much to get to be a part of country music, these are the best people in the world.”

