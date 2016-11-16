Live shows give Corey Smith an energy boost to record his 11th album

1:13 Mikaya Taylor sings When You Say Nothing At All Pause

3:52 A fiddler's final tribute to her mother

2:34 Local musician Will Solomon talks about his debut album

4:09 Will Solomon performs song from new album

0:43 James Taylor and audience sing 'Purple Rain' at Rupp Arena

1:56 Jordan Smith sings national anthem at UK game

2:09 Stumbo: 'I don't think very highly' of Matt Bevin

0:29 Fatality on Mountain Parkway

2:08 Persistent young reporter presses John Calipari

2:29 Tom Izzo: I'm a little embarrassed