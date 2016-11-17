New music from Miranda Lambert, Bruno Mars, Metallica and more

OUT TODAY
Disturbed, “Live at Red Rocks”
Robert Earl Keen, “Live Dinner Reunion”
Miranda Lambert, “Weight of These Wings”
Lamb of God, “The Duke”
Bob Marley, “Legend Live: Santa Barbara 1979”
Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”
Metallica, “Hardwired ... to Self-Destruct”
Prince, “Prince4Ever”
Nathaniel Rateliff & Night Sweats, “A Little Something More From”
Solange, “A Seat at the Table”
Thee Oh Sees, “An Odd Entrances”
TobyMac, “Hits Deep Live”
COMING NOV. 25
Garth Brooks, “Gunslinger”
Rumer, “This Girl's in Love”
Twenty One Pilots, “Blurryface Live LP”
Weeknd, “Starboy”
SOURCE: CD CENTRAL
Comments