Daedalus Quartet draws inspiration from new music for old works

If you look at the Daedalus Quartet’s discography, or even its Facebook page, you see a lot of new music, and the thrill and advantages of recording and performing it — drinks with composer Joan Tower, for example.
The group returns to the Bluegrass and the Chamber Music Society of Central Kentucky Sunday afternoon with a decidedly centuries-honored program of works by Ludwig Van Beethoven, Bela Bartok and Johannes Brahms.
“Some of us have experience doing more historically informed performance, some of us have more experience doing new music,” violist Jessica Thompson says. “As a group, we like doing all of it. And doing one sort of informs the other. It’s a curiosity about the score and what the composer’s intent was.”
The experience of working with living composers reminds us that these works were new once.
Jessica Thompson, Daedalus Quartet violist
It’s that mentality that gives the musicians a fresh take on a work such as Beethoven’s iconic “Quartet No. 1,” which opens Sunday’s concert at the Unitarian Universalist Church.
“It’s approaching older works and works in the core repertoire as if they were new,” Thompson says. “We’re not trying to recycle what someone else has done with them. The experience of working with living composers reminds us that these works were new once, and musicians were having these same conversations with the composers, or being told what to do by the composers.
“So it’s not only bringing a freshness to older works that some people may be hearing for the first time, but also giving newer works the same respect we would quartets by Brahms and Beethoven.”
Thompson says the group — rounded out by violinists Matilda Kaul and Min-Young Kim and cellist Thomas Kraines — enjoys meeting audience members who can recount all the previous times they have heard core repertoire works on their programs before, to those who are discovering works for the first time.
... anyone writing quartets after Beethoven had to reckon with him as a force.
Jessica Thompson, Daedalus Quartet violist
Sunday’s program was put together, she says, with an eye toward the statement Beethoven’s first quartet made, and how it has affected quartet composers since.
“Bartok said, ‘Beethoven is my mother tongue,’” Thompson says, “and I’d say anyone writing quartets after Beethoven had to reckon with him as a force.”
As for quartets as groups of musicians, Thompson says this is golden period for them, in part because of the generation before.
“There are so many young quartets on the scene, its amazing,” Thompson says. “That’s largely due to members of quartets of older generations that have devoted much of their lives to teaching … and that has fueled it.”
Rich Copley: 859-231-3217, @LexGoKY.
If you go
Daedalus Quartet
What: Performing a program of Beethoven, Brahms and Bartok for the Chamber Music Society of Central Kentucky
When: 3 p.m. Nov. 20
Where: Unitarian Universalist Church, 3564 Clays Mill Road
Tickets: $25 for adults and $7.50 for students, available online or at the door
Online: Cmsck.org, Daedalusquartet.com
