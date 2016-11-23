Red, White & Boom tickets on sale Black Friday; Moonshiner’s moves

1:13 Mikaya Taylor sings When You Say Nothing At All Pause

3:52 A fiddler's final tribute to her mother

2:34 Local musician Will Solomon talks about his debut album

4:09 Will Solomon performs song from new album

0:43 James Taylor and audience sing 'Purple Rain' at Rupp Arena

1:56 Jordan Smith sings national anthem at UK game

0:51 Sober dorm, other services possible for UK students with substances abuse issues

1:40 Eight things you probably didn't know about Thanksgiving

0:57 Stephen Johnson says knee feels good

0:56 Darin Hinshaw: Louisville's defense is really good