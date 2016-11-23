Red, White & Boom tickets on sale Black Friday; Moonshiner’s moves

While we are in the midst of the holiday season, there is news about two Central Kentucky music festivals that will bookend summer 2017.
Red, White & Boom
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for the Red, White & Boom country music festival, Sept. 1 to 3, presented by WBUL-FM 98.1 at Whitaker Bank Ballpark. Topping the lineup are Luke Bryan, Sam Hunt and Blake Shelton. Also on the bill are Brett Eldredge, Maren Morris, Dustin Lynch and Chris Janson. More artists will be named next year.
Tickets are $169.50 for all three days, and $69.50 for single-day tickets. VIP packages start at $299. They will be available at the Whitaker Bank Ballpark ticket office, or call 1-866-698-4253 or go to Lexingtonlegends.com.
Moonshiner’s Ball
The Fourth annual Moonshiner’s Ball, May 19 to 21, will move from HomeGrown Hideaways, the “hundred acre holler” in Berea that helped host the event for the past three summers, to the 400-acre Jenkins Farm in the Red Lick Valley in Estill County.
“We have inched closer and closer to capacity for the last two years,” said festival organizer Travis Young. “Last year, I think we probably would have sold it out if it hadn’t been for really bad weather. So we’ve had our eye out for a place that would allow us to grow. This year, we’ll be pushing the lineup to where we’re going to need a little more space.”
An initial lineup of performers for next year’s Moonshiner’s Ball is likely to be announced in January, along with the start of ticket sales. The festival’s mix of national and regional acts in recent years have included The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Ben Sollee, Vandaveer, The Duhks, Tyler Childers and Daniel Martin Moore. Jenkins Farm is no stranger to music gatherings. It was home to the Red Lick Valley Bluegrass Festival for 37 years.
