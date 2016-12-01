Cosmic Charlie’s re-opening this weekend in new National Ave. home

Strike up the band. Actually, strike up several of them. Cosmic Charlie’s, the self-described “funky music club” has completed its move to a new neighborhood. The venue officially opens for business in its new location at 723 National Ave. on Thursday and will resume its regular schedule of live music this weekend.
“We’re still going to have a lot of the same format, a lot of jam bands, bluegrass on Sundays, things like that,” said co-owner and talent buyer Mark Evans. “I’m more of a rock ’n’ roll fan, personally. So this time I’m going to try and do more stuff that I’m interested in, as well. I was just selling what was selling before, trying to cater to the neighborhood, because that’s who was coming. But that was never our goal.”
The “neighborhood,” as in the one they vacated earlier this fall, favored the student population of the University of Kentucky. The venue opened in 2009 in University Plaza at the corner Woodland and Euclid in the same space that housed the popular Lynagh’s Music Club during the 1990s.
“We had been open at Woodland Avenue for seven years,” Evans said. “Our lease was coming to a close and we were ready to move on from that location. So at the beginning of the summer we decided to start shopping.”
The move to National Ave. places the new Cosmic Charlie’s the heart of Warehouse Block, one of the more recent Lexington neighborhoods experiencing a retail and residential renaissance.
“Now that we’re in a neighborhood with families and a more mature audience, I hope to present a wider array of genres at the club,” Evans said.
The new Cosmic Charlie’s first live music performance with be a Friday tribute show to the Pixies and Weezer as performed by Halloweezer and Brenda. Saturday brings in Louisville jam band Vessel with Fatbox. A pair of 25th anniversary shows by local Grateful Dead cover band Born Cross Eyed is scheduled for next weekend (Dec. 9-10). For a full schedule of confirmed Cosmic Charlie’s shows, go to Cosmic-charlies.com.
