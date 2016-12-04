Acoustic Jam roundup with Darius Rucker, Billy Ray Cyrus

Here is a quick look at the other 11 artists performing at Acoustic Jam on Tuesday night at the Lexington Opera House.
▪ Darius Rucker: Former pop chieftain of Hootie and the Blowfish and, since 2008, chart-topping country star.
▪ John Michael Montgomery: Veteran Central Kentucky artist making his third consecutive visit to Acoustic Jam.
▪ Jana Kramer: The onetime “One Tree Hill” star touring behind her second album, “Thirty One.”
▪ Joe Nichols: Returnee from 2014’s Acoustic Jam and the voice behind the country hits “Brokenheartsville” and “Gimme That Girl.”
▪ Billy Ray Cyrus: Flatwoods native, “Achy Breaky Heart”-breaker, television actor and father of you-know-who.
▪ Colt Ford: Rapper, reveler and offbeat country celeb last seen here opening a 2013 Florida Georgia Line show at Whitaker Bank Ballpark.
▪ Chris Lane: North Carolina-born singer whose debut solo album, “Girl Problem,” hit the country Top 10 this past summer.
▪ Trent Harmon: Winner of the 15th and final season of “American Idol,” having performed songs by Elton John, Sia and Sam Smith.
▪ Adam Craig: He has yet to release a full album of his own, but Craig has co-written songs for Jason Aldean and Montgomery Gentry.
▪ Ben Rue: An Oregon native who moved to Nashville in 2012, Rue is promoting his debut single, “I Can’t Wait (Be My Wife).”
▪ Walker Montgomery: Up-and-coming country vocalist and son of John Michael Montgomery.
