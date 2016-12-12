Kentucky musicians volunteer on Dolly Parton telethon for wildfire victims

Several Kentucky musicians are stepping up to support Dolly Parton’s telethon Tuesday night to raise funds for victims of wildfires last month in Tennessee’s Smoky Mountains.
Chris Stapleton and Montgomery Gentry are scheduled to perform along with other country and pop stars such as Reba McEntire, Kenny Rogers, Hank Williams Jr., Cyndi Lauper, Alabama, Amy Grant, Chris Young, Alison Krauss and many others on “Smoky Mountains Rise: A Benefit for the My People Fund.” The telethon starts at 8 p.m. Tuesday and will be shown on GAC (823, all channels cited are for Lexington Time Warner Spectrum cable), AXS TV (928), RFD (149, 150) and the Heartland Network (not available on Lexington cable). It is also being carried online at USAToday.com and many of its related platforms.
There will also be celebrities answering the phones including gospel star and Ohio County native Jason Crabb.
Wildfires in Tennessee’s Sevier County, Parton’s home, killed 14 people and damaged or destroyed more than 2,500 structures Nov. 28 and 29. According to its website, the My People Fund will provide, “$1000 each month for up to six months to Sevier County families who lost their homes in the wildfires ... 100 percent of your donation will go directly to the families affected by the wildfires.”
To donate, call 865-428-9488, visit the My People Fund website or mail donations to:
My People Fund
c/o Dollywood Foundation
111 Dollywood Lane
Pigeon Forge, TN 37863
