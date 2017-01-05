10 Lexington-area concerts to see the first two months of 2017

With 2017 just out of the starting gate, a roundup of the more intriguing concert events already on the books seemed in order. So assembled here is a sampling of 10 concerts in January and February in nine local and regional venues. In short, these are the sounds that should offer ample warmth as we descend into the dead of winter — and let’s hope we won’t have to navigate snowy, icy roads to get to them.
Jan. 14: Rene Marie, Norton Center for the Arts Weisiger Theatre, 600 West Walnut Street in Danville (8 p.m., $38-$49). The veteran jazz vocalist makes her Central Kentucky debut just weeks before “Sound of Red,” her 2016 record of original material, dukes it out at the Grammy Awards for best jazz vocal album. Nortoncenter.com.
Jan. 20: Afroman, Cosmic Charlie’s, 723 National Ave. (10 p.m., $15-$20). Afroman is the alias of Joseph Edgar Foreman, a Grammy-nominated rock, rap and funk stylist with a flair for satire and a genuine love of rock ’n’ roll vices. He’s an independent artist and he tours constantly and has played Lexington venues for more than a decade. Cosmic-charlies.com.
Feb. 3: Delbert McClinton, Grand Theatre, 308 St. Clair Street in Frankfort (7:30 p.m., $40-$60). A year after a sellout performance at the Grand, the veteran Texas-turned-Tennessee roadhouse rocker brings nearly 60 years of blues, soul and rock ’n’ roll back to the theater along with songs from his soon-to-be-released album “Prick of the Litter.” Grandtheatrefrankfort.org.
Feb. 3: The SteelDrivers, The Wooks, Eric Bolander, Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester Street. (7 p.m., $20-$50). After regional shows at Louisville’s Forecastle Festival and Renfro Valley, The SteelDrivers brings its blues-meets-bluegrass music and songs from its Grammy-winning album “The Muscle Shoals Recordings” to Lexington. Manchestermusichall.com.
Feb. 4: Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver, Southern Blend, Meadowgreen Park Music Hall, 465 Forge Mill Road in Clay City (3 and 7 p.m., $20). One of the most welcoming and intimate concert venues remains Meadowgreen Park, and one of its most dependable annual visitors is Doyle Lawson, the bluegrass mainstay with Central Kentucky ties that extend back to the ’60s. Kyfriends.net/schedule.
Feb. 10: Webb Wilder and the Beatnecks, Willie’s Locally Known, 286 Southland Drive. (9 p.m., $10). Throughout the 1980s and ’90s, Mississippi native Wilder was a regular in local haunts, mixing primal country, roots rock, Brit pop and more into a huge, rollicking sound of his own. The new album “Mississippi Moderne” finally brings him back to Central Kentucky. WilliesVlocallyknown.com.
Feb. 14: Justin Hayward, Mike Dawes, Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short Street. (7:30 p.m., $55.50-$65.50). Known primarily as guitarist, co-songwriter and co-vocalist for The Moody Blues, Hayward has maintained an active solo career that spans several decades. This acoustic show marks his first Lexington performance in more than 35 years. Lexingtonoperahouse.com.
Feb. 14: Tim Easton, The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. (8 p.m., $12). Americana songsmith Easton has lived and worked from Nashville to Joshua Tree, creating folk-leaning songs that have made him a favorite of Lexington audiences for close to two decades. He will showcase the more band-friendly songs of his new album “American Fork,” at The Burl. Timeaston.com.
Feb. 24: The Music Maker Blues Revue, Norton Center for the Arts Weisiger Theatre in Danville (8 p.m., $20-$28). Born out of the North Carolina rooted non-profit Music Maker Relief Foundation, the Revue celebrates the more unspoiled traditions of Southern blues as told through a team of underappreciated practitioners of the music. Nortoncenter.com.
Feb. 28: Lake Street Dive, Manchester Music Hall (8 p.m., $20-$23). One of the most celebrated “new” voices in pure pop music has been performing since 2004. But the quartet’s last two albums, “Bad Self Portraits” and “Side Pony,” along with the tireless voice of Rachael Price, have allowed Lake Street Dive to explore everything from vintage soul to jazz to sterling pop harmonies. Manchestermusichall.com.
