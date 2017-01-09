How close will the U2 ‘Joshua Tree’ tour get to Lexington?

Some of us thought we saw U2’s Joshua Tree Tour back in 1987, but here it comes again. The Irish quartet will celebrate the 30th anniversary of its iconic album with a late-spring/early summer stadium tour that will include headlining the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee June 8 to 11.
That, alas, will be as close as the band, which brought the original Joshua Tree tour to Rupp Arena in October 1987 and last played the Home of the Cats in 2001, gets to Lexington. Die-hards might want to plan a roadtrip to Chicago’s Soldier Field June 3, Pittsburgh’s Heinz Field June 7 or Cleveland’s FirstEnergy Stadium July 1, the last U.S. date of the tour.
True to its name, the concerts will feature a performance of “The Joshua Tree” album in its entirety. The album, which won the 1988 Grammy Award for album of the year, included the No. 1 singles “With or Without You” and “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” and propelled U2 from a highly revered act by fans and critics to international superstars. The original Joshua Tree Tour was documented on the album and movie “Rattle and Hum.”
Tickets for the new tour will go on sale January 17 through LiveNation. There, of course, will be presales through U2’s website. Bonnaroo will announce its full lineup and put tickets on sale at 8 a.m. January 11.
