January 12, 2017 8:58 AM

New music from Brantley Gilbert, Infamous Stringdusters, more

OUT FRIDAY

Band of Heathens, “Duende”

Bonobo, “Migration”

Colony House, “Only the Lonely”

Dropkick Murphys, “11 Short Stories of Pain & Glory”

Flaming Lips, “Oczy Mlody”

Brantley Gilbert, “The Devil Don’t Sleep”

Gone is Gone, “Echolocation”

Infamous Stringdusters, “Laws of Gravity”

Madness, “Can’t Touch Us Now”

Run the Jewels, “RTJ 3”

Sepultura, “Machine Messiah”

The XX, “I See You”

COMING JAN. 20

AFI, “AFI (The Blood Album)”

Blackfield, “V”

Foxygen, “Hang”

Tycho, “Epoch”

SOURCE: CD CENTRAL

