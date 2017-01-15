Music News & Reviews

January 15, 2017 11:50 AM

Kentucky music artist Sturgill Simpson performs on Saturday Night Live

By Trey Crumbie

Kentucky country music singer and songwriter Sturgill Simpson performed on the long-running comedy sketch show Saturday Night Live Saturday, playing two songs: “Keep It Between the Lines” and “Call to Arms.”

Watch his performances here and here.

Sturgill was born in Jackson, raised in Versailles and is a former resident of Lexington. He has produced three solo albums: “High Top Mountain,” “Metamodern Sounds in Country Music” and “A Sailor’s Guide to Earth.” “A Sailor’s Guide to Earth” has been nominated in this year’s Grammy Awards for Album of the Year and Best Country Album. The Grammy’s will be held Sunday, Feb. 12.

