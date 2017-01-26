Music News & Reviews

January 26, 2017 10:22 AM

New music from Lauren Alaina, Japandroids, Chris Thile, Brantley Gilbert

OUT NOW

Lauren Alaina, “Road Less Traveled”

Bel Biv DeVoe, “Three Stripes”

Cloud Nothings, “Life Without Sound”

Brantley Gilbert, “The Devil Don’t Sleep”

Japandroids, “Near to the Wild Heart of Life”

Delbert McClinton, “Prick of the Litter”

Tift Merritt, “Stitch of the World”

Ty Segall, “Ty Segall”

Chris Thile & Brad Mehldau, “Chris Thile & Brad Mehldau”

Train, “A Girl A Bottle A Boat”

Twiztid, “Continuous Evilution of Life’s ?’s”

COMING FEB. 3

Big Wreck, “Grace Street”

Elbow, “Little Fictions”

Beth Hart, “Fire On the Floor”

LeAnn Rimes, “Remnants”

SOURCE: CD CENTRAL

