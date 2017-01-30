U2 adds Louisville date to its ‘Joshua Tree’ anniversary tour

Just when it looked like U2’s stadium-only Joshua Tree Tour was going to bypass the region completely this summer, word has been confirmed of a Louisville visit. The framed Irish band has just announced a June 16 date at Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium. OneRepublic will open.
Tickets will go at 10 a.m. Feb. 3 through Livenation.com. Prices range from $35 to $280.
The performance marks U2’s first Kentucky performance since a Derby Eve concert at Rupp Arena in 2001. As the tour name suggests, the band’s summer trek will celebrate the 30th anniversary of what remains it best-selling album, “The Joshua Tree.” Over 1.1 million tickets have already been sold for the tour.
“The Joshua Tree” has sold an estimated 25 million copies, yielded several career defining hits including “With or Without You” and “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For.” A 1987 tour for the album brought U2 to Rupp Arena for the first time that October.
While U2 has seldom played the region outside of its Rupp concerts, the band made its Kentucky debut at Louisville Gardens in 1981 as an opening act for the J. Geils Band.
Showtime for the June 12 stadium show will be 6:30.
