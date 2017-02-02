Music News & Reviews

February 2, 2017 1:35 PM

New music from Wyclef Jean, Reba McEntire, Surfer Blood, Elbow

OUT FRIDAY

Big Wreck, “Grace Street”

Elbow, “Little Fictions”

Beth Hart, “Fire On the Floor”

Wyclef Jean, “J’Ouvert”

Jim Lauderdale, “London Southern”

Less Than Jake, “Sound the Alarm”

Reba McEntire, “Sing It Now”

Menzingers, “After the Party”

LeAnn Rimes, “Remnants”

Surfer Blood, “Snowdonia”

Ralph Towner, “My Foolish Heart”

CeCe Winans, “Let Them Fall in Love”

COMING FEB. 10

Michael Bolton, “Songs of Cinema”

Lupe Fiasco, “DROGAS Light”

Chuck Prophet, “Bobby Fuller Died For Your Sins”

Thievery Corporation, “Temple of I & I”

SOURCE: CD CENTRAL

