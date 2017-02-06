Lady Gaga brings world tour to Louisville in November

Following her death-defying Super Bowl halftime performance, Lady Gaga announced a world tour that will bring her to Louisville Nov. 13.
Using the buzz of Super Bowl halftime shows to announce tours or launch albums has become de rigueur for artists such as Beyoncé and Bruno Mars, in recent years. Lady G’s “Joanne” tour will launch in Aug. 1 in Vancouver, spend the next month and a half in North America before hopping the pond to Europe for late Septemeber and October, returning in November for a run that will start in Indianapolis Nov. 5.
As expected, Lady Gaga started her Super Bowl performance on the roof of Houston’s NRG Stadium, singing a medley of patriotic numbers with a backdrop of drones forming the United States flag before she dove toward the stage, with wire support, where she performed some of her greatest hits such as “Poker Face” and “Born This Way.” The performance was marked by high energy and stage and camera precision, culminating in a microphone drop as Lady Gaga jumped from the stage and caught a sequined football as she disappeared. While there had been buzz about whether the 30-year-old singer would make any overt political statements, she did not make any overt comments, instead allowing the music to speak for her.
While the set testified to the talent and music that made Lady Gaga famous in the late aughts and early this decade, her last two solo efforts — “Artpop” (2013) and “Joanne” (2016) — have been commercial disappointments, though both debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 album charts.
Lady Gaga’s last visit to Louisville’s KFC Yum Center was in March 2011, touring in support of her “Born This Way” album.
Tickets to the 7 p.m. Nov. 13 show are $45 to $250 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 20 at Ticketmaster.com.
