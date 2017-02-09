Music News & Reviews

February 9, 2017 11:28 AM

New music from Kris Kristofferson, Sadies, Chuck Prophet, Michael Bolton

OUT FRIDAY

Elvin Bishop, “Big Fun Trio”

Michael Bolton, “Songs of Cinema”

Lupe Fiasco, “Drogas Light”

Jesca Hoop, “Memories Are Now”

Kris Kristofferson, “Austin Sessions”

Black Joe Lewis, “Backlash”

Overkill, “Grinding Wheel”

Chuck Prophet, “Bobby Fuller Died For Your Sins”

Sadies, “Northern Passages”

Thievery Corporation, “Temple of I & I”

Tinariwen, “Elwan”

Brett Young, “Brett Young”

COMING FEB. 17

Ryan Adams, “Prisoner”

Alison Krauss, “Windy City”

Robert Randolph, “Got Soul”

Son Volt, “Notes of Blue”

