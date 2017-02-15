Music News & Reviews

February 15, 2017 6:07 PM

New music from Ryan Adams, Big Sean, Alison Krauss, Son Volt

OUT FRIDAY

Ryan Adams, “Prisoner”

Big Sean, “I Decided”

Eisley, “I’m Only Dreaming”

Gibson Brothers, “In the Ground”

Alison Krauss, “Windy City”

Nikki Lane, “Highway Queen”

Jens Lekman, “Life Will See You Now”

Orwells, “Terrible Human Beings”

Robert Randolph and Family Band, “Got Soul”

Son Volt, “Notes of Blue”

Strands of Oak, “Hard Love”

Charlie Wilson, “In It to Win It”

COMING FEB. 24

All Them Witches, “Sleeping Through the War”

Dirty Projectors, “Dirty Projectors”

Little Big Town, “Breaker”

Old 97s, “Graveyard Whistling”

SOURCE: CD CENTRAL

