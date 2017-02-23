New music from Little Big Town, Dirty Projectors, Old 97s, more

OUT FRIDAY
All Them Witches, “Sleeping Through the War”
Scott Biram, “Bad Testament”
Rick Braun, “Around the Horn”
Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, “Tourist”
Dirty Projectors, “Dirty Projectors”
Feelies, “In Between”
Rhiannon Giddens, “Freedom Highway”
Little Big Town, “The Breaker”
Old 97s, “Graveyard Whistling”
Phil Perry, “Breathless”
Power Trip, “Nightmare Logic”
Thundercat, “Drunk”
COMING MARCH 3
Bela Fleck, “Junto Concert”
Brad Paisley, “Love and War”
Ed Sheeran, “Divide”
Temples, “Volcano”
SOURCE: CD CENTRAL
