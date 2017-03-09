Music News & Reviews

March 9, 2017 11:39 AM

New music from The Shins, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Josh Turner

OUT FRIDAY

Pieta Brown, “Postcards”

Bush, “Black & White Rainbows”

Chickenfoot, “Best + Live”

Greg Graffin, “Millport”

Hurray for the Riff Raff, “The Navigator”

Valerie June, “Order of Time”

Laura Marling, “Semper Femina”

Peter Murphy, “Bare-boned and Sacred”

Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, “Front Porch Sessions”

The Shins, “Heartworms”

Elliott Smith, “Either/Or: Expanded Edition”

Marty Stuart, “Way Out West”

Josh Turner, “Deep South”

COMING MARCH 17

Gary Clark Jr., “Live / North America 2016”

Depeche Mode, “Spirit”

Conor Oberst, “Salutations”

Spoon, “Hot Thoughts”

INFORMATION SOURCE: CD CENTRAL

