New music from The Shins, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Josh Turner

OUT FRIDAY
Pieta Brown, “Postcards”
Bush, “Black & White Rainbows”
Chickenfoot, “Best + Live”
Greg Graffin, “Millport”
Hurray for the Riff Raff, “The Navigator”
Valerie June, “Order of Time”
Laura Marling, “Semper Femina”
Peter Murphy, “Bare-boned and Sacred”
Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, “Front Porch Sessions”
The Shins, “Heartworms”
Elliott Smith, “Either/Or: Expanded Edition”
Marty Stuart, “Way Out West”
Josh Turner, “Deep South”
COMING MARCH 17
Gary Clark Jr., “Live / North America 2016”
Depeche Mode, “Spirit”
Conor Oberst, “Salutations”
Spoon, “Hot Thoughts”
INFORMATION SOURCE: CD CENTRAL
