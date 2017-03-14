Music News & Reviews

March 14, 2017 8:46 AM

New music Friday from Gary Clark Jr., Depeche Mode, Conor Oberst ...

OUT FRIDAY

Gary Clark Jr, “Live / North America 2016”

Depeche Mode, “Spirit”

Samantha Fish, “Chills and Fever”

KXM, “Scatterbrain”

Conor Oberst, “Salutations”

Obituary, “Obituary”

CJ Ramone, “American Beauty”

Real Estate, “In Mind”

Paul Shaffer & World's Most Dangerous Band

Spoon, “Hot Thoughts”

Take That, “Wonderland”

Tedeschi Trucks Band, “Live From the Fox Oakland”

COMING MARCH 24

James Blunt, “The Afterlove”

Ruthie Foster, “Joy Comes Back”

Jesus & Mary Chain, “Damage and Joy”

Trey Songz, “Tremaine The Album”

SOURCE: CD CENTRAL

