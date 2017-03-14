New music Friday from Gary Clark Jr., Depeche Mode, Conor Oberst ...

OUT FRIDAY
Gary Clark Jr, “Live / North America 2016”
Depeche Mode, “Spirit”
Samantha Fish, “Chills and Fever”
KXM, “Scatterbrain”
Conor Oberst, “Salutations”
Obituary, “Obituary”
CJ Ramone, “American Beauty”
Real Estate, “In Mind”
Paul Shaffer & World's Most Dangerous Band
Spoon, “Hot Thoughts”
Take That, “Wonderland”
Tedeschi Trucks Band, “Live From the Fox Oakland”
COMING MARCH 24
James Blunt, “The Afterlove”
Ruthie Foster, “Joy Comes Back”
Jesus & Mary Chain, “Damage and Joy”
Trey Songz, “Tremaine The Album”
